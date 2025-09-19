Eddid Financial Further Uplift Type 1 License to Expand RWA Distribution

HONG KONG, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eddid Financial (“the Group”) announced that its subsidiary, Eddid Securities and Futures, has received approval from the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”) to further uplift its Type 1 regulated activity license (dealing in securities). This makes the Group one of the few institutions authorized to distribute tokenized securities, marking a significant step in expanding its tokenized real world assets (“RWA”) distribution business and offering broader digital financial services to clients.

Pioneering Digital Assets Distribution

Since its initial Type 1 license uplift in September 2023, the Group became one of the Hong Kong’s first brokerages to engage in digital asset trading. With this latest uplift, it is now authorized to distribute tokenized securities, broadening its product scope to include cryptocurrencies, traditional and digital securities. Eddid Financial aims to meet growing demand for digital assets within a compliant framework, attracting more institutional and high-net-worth clients to participate in the global RWA market.

Advancing RWA Projects and Supporting Asset Flows

The Group is actively advancing several RWA initiatives. These include a collaboration with Timeless and HashKey Chain to develop Hong Kong’s first silver RWA project, leveraging blockchain technology to tokenize silver assets and offer investors a low-cost, highly liquid precious metals investment option. Additionally, the Group has formed a strategic partnership with CAC Fintech to launch China’s first agricultural RWA project. This initiative tokenizes agricultural products, land use rights, and future agricultural income rights into on-chain digital certificates, enhancing transparency and liquidity of agricultural assets and enabling small-scale investments in large-scale agricultural assets.

These projects are designed to support stablecoin-based subscription and redemption, significantly improving capital efficiency and transaction flexibility, while reducing foreign exchange costs and settlement risks, planning to offer investors a more streamlined and efficient RWA distribution experience.

Building a Full Digital Assets Ecosystem

Eddid Financial remains committed to strict compliance with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations, ensuring absolute security in securities trading. As one of the first brokerages licensed by the SFC to distribute tokenized securities, the Group leverages its extensive financial market experience and technological strengths, along with strategic partnerships with licensed virtual asset trading platforms, to provide clients with seamless distribution solutions that bridge traditional and digital assets.

Looking ahead, the Group will continue to deepen its presence in the digital asset market, actively promoting the development of RWAs, digital asset market making, stablecoin issuance support, and tokenized bonds. These diversified services aim to offer innovative solutions to global investors and industry stakeholders, driving the growth of Hong Kong’s digital asset market.

About Eddid Financial

Anchored in Hong Kong, Eddid Financial is an all-encompassing financial group centered around fintech and dedicated to integrating latest technologies into its enterprise DNA. The diversified businesses of Eddid Financial range from retail to institutional and include but are not limited to fintech, internet finance, wealth management, asset management, investment banking, and digital assets. Eddid Financial is committed to providing one-stop financial services and products to customers through high-quality investment solutions. Members of the Group hold a variety of licenses and memberships across key financial markets. These include Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) regulated activities (“RA”) licenses for types 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and 9; SEHK and HKCC participant (OTP-C broker number: 0974 and 0977), Insurance Broker Company license; Trust or Company Service Provider License in Hong Kong. Additionally, our fully owned U.S. broker-dealer subsidiary, Eddid Securities USA Inc., maintains approved membership with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA), the National Futures Association (NFA), the Securities Investor Protection Corporation (SIPC), and the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (NQX), and is a registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in the United States. Our Singapore subsidiary, Eddid Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd., holds the Capital Markets Services License (License No.: CMS101839) issued by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).