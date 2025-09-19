ESR Introduces Next-Level MagSafe Accessories to Unleash the iPhone Air and 17 Series’ Full Potential

The lineup features Qi2.2 wireless chargers with CryoBoost® and innovative Find My–enabled magnetic wallets for the iPhone Air and 17 series.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ESR, a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers, is proud to introduce its latest lineup of MagSafe-compatible accessories for the iPhone 17 series. Featuring high-speed wireless chargers powered by CryoBoost® active phone cooling technology and innovative Find My–enabled magnetic wallets, the lineup seamlessly enhances the iPhone experience.

“With the iPhone 17 series, we’re bringing the full benefits of MagSafe to users through our next-generation accessory ecosystem,” said Tim Wu, CEO of ESR. “ESR is pioneering the MagSafe space by delivering best-in-class charging speeds, smarter everyday-carry solutions, and user-friendly innovations that make daily tech effortless.”



Power In a Snap: CryoBoost® Qi2 25W Wireless Chargers

ESR redefines wireless charging with the new Qi2.2 protocol, integrating its exclusive CryoBoost® phone active cooling technology for sustainable 25W high-speed performance. Experience the convenience of MagSafe for fast, safe, and reliable charging even during heavy usage.

ESR’s patented CryoBoost® is the first fan-based cooling solution for wireless charging. It features a ultra-slim 4 mm fan with an open-duct design that quietly (under 25 dB) directs cool air to the phone’s heat sources, keeping it up to 6.5°F cooler than fanless chargers. This active cooling enables consistent high-speed Qi2.2 charging of an iPhone 16 from 0% to 50% in 25 minutes, or an iPhone 17 series in 30 minutes.

The new CryoBoost® Qi2 25W collection spans desktop stands, foldable travel chargers, and car mounts, offering a powerful charging solution for any scenario.

ESR CryoBoost® 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station – Designed for home or workspace, it powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously in a clutter-free setup. MFW-certified for trusted performance, the detachable watch module delivers efficient charging and works seamlessly with any USB-C port. The two-way stand allows portrait or landscape viewing or StandBy mode, while the sleep mode turns off the fan and light for an uninterrupted night’s rest.

– Designed for home or workspace, it powers an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods simultaneously in a clutter-free setup. MFW-certified for trusted performance, the detachable watch module delivers efficient charging and works seamlessly with any USB-C port. The two-way stand allows portrait or landscape viewing or StandBy mode, while the sleep mode turns off the fan and light for an uninterrupted night’s rest. ESR OmniLock Magnetic Car Charger (Air Vent) – Engineered for stability and flexibility, this air vent charger provides secure and convenient charging in your car. Its reinforced OmniLock arm offers 360° rotation without obstructing airflow, while the upgraded clamp with an overtightening prevention system and shock-absorbing silicone pad ensures a firm, damage-free grip on the vent. A strong magnetic lock keeps the phone steady even on bumpy roads.

– Engineered for stability and flexibility, this air vent charger provides secure and convenient charging in your car. Its reinforced OmniLock arm offers 360° rotation without obstructing airflow, while the upgraded clamp with an overtightening prevention system and shock-absorbing silicone pad ensures a firm, damage-free grip on the vent. A strong magnetic lock keeps the phone steady even on bumpy roads. ESR CryoBoost® Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Station – A 2025 Red Dot Award-winning charger that transforms on-the-go convenience. With an ultra-slim profile of just 15.8 mm, its foldable design easily fits into any bag, making it the perfect travel companion. MFW-certified for high-speed performance, it can rapidly charge an Apple Watch, minimizing downtime. The adjustable stand allows for optimal angles, making it easy to view notifications, make video calls, or browse while on the go. Launches this October.

Pioneering Smarter Everyday Carry: MagSafe Wallets

Building on its reputation of MagSafe innovation, ESR has introduced the world’s first MagSafe wallet stand with full Apple-certified Find My functionality. The upgraded lineup offers expanded capacity and RFID-blocking protection, enhancing security and convenience without compromising sleek design.

ESR Geo Magnetic Wallet Stand – An iF and Red Dot award winner, this wallet stand delivers a seamless blend of security and everyday practicality. Equipped with Apple-certified Find My technology and RFID protection, it keeps your wallet trackable in real time while shielding cards from unauthorized scans. With expanded capacity for up to five cards, it offers convenient storage on the go. The adjustable stand provides portrait and landscape viewing angles, while an ultra-strong 3,200 g magnetic lock keeps it securely attached.

– An iF and Red Dot award winner, this stand delivers a seamless blend of security and everyday practicality. Equipped with Apple-certified Find My technology and RFID protection, it keeps your trackable in real time while shielding cards from unauthorized scans. With expanded capacity for up to five cards, it offers convenient storage on the go. The adjustable stand provides portrait and landscape viewing angles, while an ultra-strong 3,200 g magnetic lock keeps it securely attached. ESR Aura Clutch Magnetic Wallet – This sleek wallet elevates everyday carry with its handbag-inspired style and premium vegan leather available in vibrant colors. It holds up to five cards plus cash in a roomy interior, while its secure magnetic clasp and RFID blocking protect your essentials. The stand enables effortless landscape viewing, making it a stylish and versatile phone companion for streaming on the go.

The ESR Geo Wallet is a great choice for those seeking a traditional wallet solution. As the world’s first wallet equipped with Apple-certified Find My technology, this multi–award-winning design combines convenience, security, and peace of mind, earning strong support during its initial Kickstarter launch.

Availability

For more information, visit ESR’s official website or Amazon store to explore the full range of MagSafe accessories and innovative chargers for the iPhone Air and 17 series.

About ESR: Trusted for 16 Years

Founded in 2009, ESR is a global tech brand trusted by over 130 million customers worldwide. We design tech accessories for smart devices to enhance everyday tech experiences. We’re on a mission to make tech easier to use—developing products that seamlessly integrate into daily life, helping people live with greater ease and efficiency. To stay updated on the latest news and product launches from ESR, please visit www.esrtech.com or follow ESR’s social media on X, Instagram, and Facebook.