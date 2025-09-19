Explore Asia’s Aquatic Wonders with Agoda’s Curated Aquarium Picks

SINGAPORE, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Digital travel platform Agoda has launched a new curated guide to Asia’s aquariums. As demand for immersive travel experiences grows, aquariums offer a unique blend of learning and entertainment, making them perfect for nature lovers and adventurers of all ages.

Asia’s aquatic centers provide a world-class opportunity to witness the beauty and diversity of marine life. From immersive displays to educational experiences, these aquariums are sure to entertain families across generations. Whether travelers are looking to learn, relax, or simply be amazed by nature, Agoda’s curated selection of aquariums has something for everyone.

Here’s Agoda’s list of 5 must-visit aquariums in Asia, each offering a unique glimpse into the aquatic world:

Phu Quoc Aquarium, Vietnam

Also known as the Sea Shell Aquarium, this unique attraction is shaped like a giant turtle and is located on the picturesque island of Phu Quoc . It features thousands of marine species across multiple themed areas, including ‘Midnight Drifters’ and ‘Realm of Giants’. Visitors can enjoy fish feeding shows and captivating mermaid performances, making it an ideal destination for families and marine enthusiasts alike. VGP Aquarium, Chennai, India

VGP Marine Kingdom is India’s first and largest underwater aquarium, home to over 200 species spread across five ecosystems. Its highlight is a 70-meter underwater tunnel that lets visitors walk through a stunning deep-ocean habitat. For thrill-seekers, the aquarium offers scuba diving with blacktip reef sharks, while couples can indulge in an unforgettable private candlelit dinner in the underwater luxury suite. Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Okinawa, Japan

Widely considered Japan’s best aquarium, Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium is a must-visit for travelers of all ages. It’s famous for its massive Kuroshio Tank – previously the largest in the world – where visitors can watch majestic whale sharks glide past. Another must-see attraction is the large-scale Coral Sea tank, where corals have been growing for nearly two decades, creating a living underwater masterpiece. Underwater World Langkawi, Malaysia

Found on the idyllic island of Langkawi, this expansive aquarium features a 15-meter-long tunnel where visitors can see sharks, giant stingrays, and green turtles swimming overhead. The aquarium’s displays also include a river ecosystem, a tropical rainforest walk-through aviary, and a sub-Antarctic attraction with Rockhopper penguins. Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, Bangkok, Thailand

Located in the heart of Bangkok , Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World is Southeast Asia’s largest aquarium and is home to a diverse collection of species, including penguins, sea turtles, otters, and sharks. The aquarium features a 270-degree glass tunnel, where visitors will be surrounded by a mesmerizing array of marine life. For a unique perspective, the glass-bottom boat experience offers an exciting view of the underwater world from above.

Andrew Smith, Senior Vice President, Supply at Agoda, shared, “With their ability to delight all generations, aquariums stand out as must-visit attractions, and Asia boasts some of the world’s finest. Our great deals make it easy to plan an aquarium adventure, leaving more to spend on unforgettable experiences. From marveling at the Coral Sea tank in Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium to enjoying a glass-bottom boat ride at Sea Life Bangkok Ocean World, Asia’s aquariums offer truly unique adventures.”

Agoda offers over 6 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all of which can be combined in the same booking. Discover the best deals on Agoda’s mobile app and start planning an unforgettable marine adventure. Visit Agoda.com for more information.

— ENDS —