Focusing on High-Quality Development | Open Anhui: Smart Manufacturing Accelerates Global Expansion

HEFEI, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As Anhui Province’s largest and highest-level platform for opening-up, the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention will kick off in Hefei on Sept. 20. Anhui is steadfastly implementing its opening-up strategy, deepening institutional and mechanism reforms in key areas, and striving to make openness a distinctive hallmark of a modern, prosperous Anhui.



New energy vehicles awaiting export shipment at the Paihe Port railway logistics base in Hefei, east China’s Anhui Province, June 17, 2025 (aerial drone photo). (Xinhua/Zhou Mu)

Statistics from Hefei Customs show that in the first eight months of this year, Anhui Province’s total import and export value reached 629.43 billion yuan, up 13.8 percent year on year. The province ranks first in central China and ninth nationwide in total import-export value, with its growth rate ranking sixth nationally and first in the Yangtze River Delta region. Anhui also maintains its position as the top automobile exporter in China.

Beyond promoting product exports, companies across the industrial chain are also joining forces to expand overseas. In 2023, Gotion High-Tech partnered with Slovak companies in a joint venture to build an electric vehicle battery factory. With a total investment of 1.233 billion euros, the project is expected to create 1,300 local jobs.

A favorable business environment represents the most powerful competitive edge. Anhui, a dynamic hub of growth, is demonstrating its powerful “magnetic effect” attracting foreign investment, as renowned multinationals are flocking to the province or doubling down on investment.

Centered around the goal of “creating a world-class market-oriented, law-based, and internationalized business environment,” Anhui has issued the Anhui Province Action Plan for Stabilizing Foreign Investment, conducting campaigns to eliminate differential treatment between domestic and foreign investment, effectively ensuring national treatment for foreign-invested enterprises. Meanwhile, focusing on serving key export-oriented enterprises, the province has established specialized working mechanisms, assigned dedicated service specialists for major manufacturers, and adopted “One Enterprise, One Policy” approaches to coordinate solutions for trade difficulties and expand exports of competitive products.

In recent years, Anhui Province has actively connected with global markets through exhibition and forum platforms. The province has hosted the World Manufacturing Convention for seven consecutive years and the RCEP Local Government and Friendship Cities Cooperation (Huangshan) Forum twice, continuously deepened the construction of the China (Anhui) Pilot Free Trade Zone, and strengthened its position as a main opening-up platform.