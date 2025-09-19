Francis Gurry: China advances global digital cultural preservation cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Francis Gurry, vice-chair of the World Internet Conference (WIC) and former director general of the World Intellectual Property Organization, said that digital innovation is playing an essential role in maintaining continuity between the past, present, and future in this rapidly evolving world driven by technological advances.

Gurry made the remarks during an interview on the sidelines of the WIC Cultural Heritage Digitalization Forum held in Xi’an, Northwest China’s Shaanxi province, from Sept 16 to 17.

He also praised China for continuing to lead in the development and application of technologies that record and augment human memory.

Through initiatives like the Digital Silk Road and broader Belt and Road cooperation, China is fostering impressive international partnerships in cultural preservation, transcending political differences and reinforcing culture as a bridge toward peaceful coexistence, he said.

The WIC has significantly expanded its influence over the past 11 years, he noted. The WIC’s evolving focus from technology and the economy to culture marks a major step in strengthening its global reputation as a leading platform for dialogue on internet governance and digital collaboration.