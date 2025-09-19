Huawei Unveils Fully Upgraded AI-Centric Xinghe Intelligent Network, Accelerating Intelligent Transformation Across Industries

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei hosted the data communication innovation summit themed “Xinghe Intelligent Network: Shaping Intelligent Connectivity in the AI Era.” At the event, Leon Wang, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, announced the fully upgraded AI-centric Xinghe Intelligent Network Solution. This solution features a three-layer architecture—AI-centric brain, AI-centric connectivity, and AI-centric devices—to accelerate the deep integration of AI and networks. It provides enterprises with diverse scenario-specific connectivity services and experiences, such as zero packet loss, high throughput, deterministic low latency, and all-scenario zero-trust security. Guided by the philosophy of AI-ready networks, AI-powered networks, and AI-powered security, this solution unlocks all intelligence across industries.



Leon Wang, President of Huawei’s Data Communication Product Line, delivering a keynote speech

AI is reshaping the world at unprecedented speed, transforming enterprise operations and posing three major demands for networks: efficient computing power release, assured service experience, and protection against unknown threats. In response, Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent Network adopts an AI-centric three-layer architecture to fully empower four core solutions: Xinghe AI Campus, Xinghe Intelligent WAN, Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0, and Xinghe AI Network Security—turbocharging intelligent transformation across industries.

Xinghe AI Campus extends security from the digital world to the physical world, building a campus with full-scope security. Specifically, Huawei’s Wi-Fi Shield and unauthorized access prevention technologies launched last year effectively address air interface and endpoint access security. To counter hidden camera threats, Huawei introduces the industry’s first spycam-detecting wireless access point (AP), capable of accurately identifying hidden cameras and protecting trade secrets and privacy 24/7. In executive offices, R&D labs, and other critical areas, Wi-Fi sensing enables centimeter-level micro-motion detection, accurately identifying human presence and ensuring seamless, full-coverage spatial security.

Xinghe AI Fabric 2.0 provides intelligent assurance for general-purpose computing and AI computing, fully unleashing computing power. In general-purpose computing scenarios, unified simulation of switches and security devices shortens new service rollouts from 7 days to 5 minutes. A single device supports real-time sensing of over 200,000 service flows, enabling detection of any faults in seconds. In AI computing scenarios, Huawei's in-house AI sensing and unified training-inference scheduling engine enables agile switching between training and inference roles of GPUs, achieving 100% compute utilization and a 10% boost in inference performance. Huawei also introduces a unique four-plane architecture with two-layer cluster networking to support 100,000 GPUs, reducing costs by 40% compared to traditional three-layer designs and building an optimal AI computing foundation.

Xinghe Intelligent WAN enables high-capacity, integrated computing-network services, delivering on-demand computing power for enterprises. It offers intelligent enterprise private line services in two editions (Basic and Pro), and leverages the lossless Starnet algorithm and Starnet vector engine to achieve zero-packet-loss transmission over long distances and computing efficiency loss below 5% while keeping sensitive data on-premises. This solution significantly reduces initial investment, supports elastic scaling, and ensures both data security and efficient compute utilization.

Xinghe AI Network Security centers on "AI vs. AI" to build an all-scenario AI zero-trust security foundation. Huawei has trained comprehensive AI security models using massive amounts of data from over 100 cloud nodes around the globe. This helps achieve a 95% detection rate for unknown threats—an industry-leading figure. With Huawei's in-house AI Core (dedicated computing power), these AI security models are integrated into local firewalls. This capability, combined with the Emulator engine for unpacking virus variants, identifies and blocks threats in real time.

Additionally, Huawei NetMaster, a network agent that enables 24/7 autonomous operations and maintenance (O&M) through AI, ensures zero network interruptions and reliable connectivity. It accurately senses AP deployment locations, environmental interference, and terminal experience. Upon detecting typical Wi-Fi issues such as weak coverage or high interference, it calculates and executes optimal solutions across coverage, interference, and load dimensions. In this way, 80% of wireless faults can be automatically resolved.

At the summit, Huawei also unveiled joint innovation achievements with top industry customers including Tsinghua University, Peking University, Shandong University, and iFLYTEK, and announced global showcases with industry pioneers like Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau, Shenzhen Welkin School, China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd., and Resorts World Sentosa (Singapore). These benchmark cases span education, electric power, finance, and key enterprise sectors, setting an example for global digital and intelligent transformation.

Adhering to the philosophy of “AI for All, All on IP”, Huawei will continue to innovate and upgrade its Xinghe Intelligent Network products and solutions, and collaborate with global customers and partners to build AI-centric networks and jointly shape the intelligent era.