Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe AI Network Security Solution, Reshaping All-Scenario Protection with Zero-Trust Architecture

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the Data Communication Summit during HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, themed “Xinghe AI Network: Shaping Intelligent Connectivity in the AI Era,” Huawei officially launched the newly upgraded Xinghe AI Network Security Solution, which establishes a comprehensive zero-trust security foundation across enterprise branches, campuses, and data centers.



Huawei Launches Upgraded Xinghe AI Network Security Solution

Zero-Trust Branch Access: AI Threat Detection Keeps Risks Out

With the rise of cloud services and remote work, enterprise branches and endpoints have become potential attack vectors. Huawei’s Xinghe AI Network Security integrates SASE capabilities and enables unified management of network and security devices, centralized policy orchestration, and automated alarm correlation through the iMaster NCE-Campus controller, achieving a 99% automated threat response rate.

The USG6000F branch security gateway incorporates AI-based threat detection and an Emulator engine for unpacking malware variants, achieving a 95% detection rate for unknown threats. The HiSec Endpoint unified agent ensures consistent zero-trust access across internal and external networks, dynamically assessing risk and continuously verifying access to secure remote endpoints.

Zero-Trust Campus Interconnect: Application-Level Micro-Isolation Prevents Threat Spreading

In campus environments, IoT devices expands the attack surface, and manual policies are often overly permissive, resulting in lateral threat movement. Huawei’s Xinghe AI Zero-Trust Campus Security Solution integrates AI clustering and active scanning, achieving over 95% asset identification accuracy.

Using AI to self-learn interconnect relationships, the system automatically generates fine-grained isolation policies to prevent lateral movement. The zero-trust appliance can be deployed at the edge, enabling advanced application-layer threat detection for east-west traffic — enhancing asset visibility, access control, and traffic governance.

Zero-Trust Data Security: End-to-End Protection for Large Models Ensures Data Integrity

Huawei’s Xinghe AI Intelligent Computing Security Solution provides end-to-end protection for large models. During training, the XH6655 intelligent computing firewall uses a proprietary antivirus engine to detect embedded malware. During deployment, the lightweight HiSec Endpoint detects and blocks kernel-level vulnerability exploits in real time. In application, a coordinated “endpoint + network” defense mechanism enables one-click recovery of ransomware-encrypted files and protects against prompt injection attacks — ensuring the security of large model data.

Huawei will continue to evolve and innovate its Xinghe AI Network Security products and solutions, and working with global partners and customers to share the benefits of intelligent transformation and safeguard the digital journey of enterprises.