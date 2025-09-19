Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 Celebrates Excellence in Parenting, Family Care, and Innovation

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 returned to honour excellence in parenting, family care, and innovation. Since its inception in 2019, the Awards have grown into one of Malaysia’s most trusted accolades, celebrating brands, experts, and individuals who continue to shape the lives of mothers and families nationwide.



A night of recognition and celebration, the Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 brought together parents, experts, and brands to honour those shaping the future of families in Malaysia.

The evening at M Resort Kuala Lumpur was marked by the presence of national leaders who presented key categories: Yang Berbahagia, Datuk Bahria Mohd Tamil, Deputy Secretary General (Investment & Management), Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry; Yang Berusaha En. Daud, Deputy Secretary General, Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development; and Puan Hanani Sapit, Director General of Jabatan Pembangunan Wanita. Their involvement underscored the importance of recognising organisations and individuals that inspire and empower families across Malaysia.

“The Motherhood Choice Awards is more than a celebration of brands and individuals. It is a testament to the strength of our parenting community. All 30,000 over votes casted represents the hopes and trust of parents across Malaysia.

By bringing together families, experts, and industry leaders, we are shaping a collective vision for the future of parenting – one built on trust, innovation, and the shared commitment to raising the next generation.” shared Petrina Goh, CEO of Nuren Group

Honouring Excellence Across Five Segments

The Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 honoured excellence across five core categories, showcasing brands that parents nationwide trust and celebrate.

Nutrition & Supplement: Ddrops, OMFA Kids Sprinkles C, Blackmores, Dugro® Sure PLUS, Bubs, HiPP Junior, Anmum, Enfagrow A+ MindPro, and Bega were celebrated for advancing family health and nutrition.

Maternity Care & Breastfeeding: Tanamera, Shapee, Bio-Oil, Rén Health, Spink Confinement Centre, and Joyful Month Confinement Centre were recognised for empowering mothers through pregnancy, recovery, and breastfeeding journeys.

Diapers & Baby Care:Tanamera Kidz, Applecrumby, Fiffy, Carrie Junior, and Juniors were chosen by parents as the most trusted essentials for everyday baby care.

Kids, Family & Education: ZP Kids Toothgel, Carrie Junior, Eye Level Malaysia, Babyshop, Skyworth, CryoCord, Tiger Family, and Alpha IVF were celebrated for enriching family life, learning, and well-being.

Baby Gear & Baby Toys: Joie was honoured with double recognition as Best Car Seat Brand and Best Baby Stroller Brand, reflecting its leadership in baby gear and its commitment to safety and comfort for families.

Celebrating People, Partners, and Purpose

Beyond brands and professionals, the Supermom Awards 2025 recognised eight inspiring women – Goh Liu Ying, Nicole Fu, Shini Cheng, Shirley Seow, Sharifah Eleen, Eien Razak, Siti Zulaikha, and Fitrah Alysha, each celebrated for resilience, authenticity, and contributions to the parenting community.

The Experts Award 2025 honoured leading figures in healthcare, education, and research. The list included Datuk Dr Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Sarwar, Sr Nur Izzati Ayu, Janisse Wong, Lee Shin Jie, Dr Wan Aizat Wan Zakaria, Dr Liew Yen Eit, Dr. Aizul Hafizi, Dr Lim Kian Hwa, Dato’ Dr Colin Lee Soon Soo, C.M.P. Lau Chong Ren, and Dr Lim Wei Gin.

The event also recognised Skyworth for enriching the celebration through exclusive giveaways, including portable TVs and the 4K UHD Eye Care Series Google TV, reinforcing its mission to bring technology and well-being closer to families.

As the night drew to a close, it remained clear that the Motherhood Choice Awards is a movement that unites parents, experts, and brands to inspire trust, innovation, and brighter futures for Malaysian families.

Congratulations again to all winners and honourees of the Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 for their unwavering commitment to families across Malaysia.

For more information about the Motherhood Choice Awards 2025, please visit Motherhood.com.my.

About Motherhood Choice Awards

Motherhood Choice Awards is a prestigious annual event dedicated to recognising and celebrating exceptional contributions in family and child care. Launched to highlight outstanding brands, experts, and individuals, the awards honour those who make significant impacts on the lives of parents and children. From innovative products and services to distinguished professionals and inspiring personalities, Motherhood Choice Awards brings together the best in maternal and child care to acknowledge their excellence and commitment. Held annually, this celebration reflects the core values of nurturing, support, and community, recognising the vital role these elements play in enriching family life. To explore the winners and highlights of this year’s celebration, visit our official Motherhood Choice Awards 2025 page: https://www.motherhood.com.my/motherhood-award-2025.

About Motherhood.com.my

Motherhood.com.my is Malaysia’s number one parenting platform, offering conception, pregnancy, and parenting resources for mothers and mothers-to-be. Focusing on both English and Malay reading audiences, Motherhood operates as a unique hybrid media-marketplace platform, providing an opportunity for brands on their site to build brand awareness as well as drive sales conversions. A unique platform that curates trending content, Motherhood.com.my also hosts a full e-marketplace and community. Motherhood.com.my also has a few great apps under their belt, the most notable of which is Motherhood The Parenting SuperApp, a mobile app that provides users with educational content, pregnancy tracking features, a directory, and access to products for shopping.

About Nuren Group

Founded in 2013 by entrepreneur Petrina Goh, Nuren Group is a Southeast Asian digital commerce and content platform focused on women, parenting, and family wellness. The Group operates a portfolio of high-growth platforms, including Motherhood.com.my, Motherhood Parenting SuperApp, KelabMama, Ibuencer.com and Nuren 21. Serving over five million women and families across the region, Nuren connects consumers, SMEs, and brands through e-commerce, media, and technology.