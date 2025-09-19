NETMARBLE BUILDS ANTICIPATION FOR ITS BRUTAL DARK FANTASY MMORPG RAVEN2 THROUGH ONGOING VIDEO SERIES “INSIDE RAVEN2”

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Netmarble, a renowned developer and publisher of high-quality games, continues to unveil new details for its upcoming dark fantasy MMORPG, Raven2, through its weekly video series “INSIDE RAVEN2.” After opening global pre-registration in August across Google Play, the App Store, and the Epic Games Store, Netmarble has been steadily releasing new video content to showcase the game’s expansive world, story, systems, and more. The video series can be viewed on the game’s official channel on YouTube .

The latest episode, “Trail of the Demon,” highlights Raven2‘s cooperative and combat content, emphasizing the game’s commitment to delivering the fundamental thrill of MMORPG gameplay. The video also focuses on strategic PvE content where tactical coordination with allies are essential. Additionally, players can get a sneak-peek of a variety of field bosses they will encounter when playing Raven2.

Previous episodes in the “INSIDE RAVEN2” series have introduced the game’s dark fantasy setting (Episode 1, The Dark Fantasy Begins ), eight different classes with extensive character customization options (Episode 2, Hero’s Birth ), and a vast world spanning five unique kingdoms with various quests, and hidden secrets (Episode 3, Epic Adventures ).

By gradually unveiling major gameplay systems through cinematic footage and in-game narration, “INSIDE RAVEN2” offers fans an evolving and layered look into Raven2‘s dark, immersive universe. New episodes are scheduled in the coming weeks, with upcoming features covering guild systems, character progression, and deeper developer commentary.

Raven2 is set for worldwide launch on both mobile and PC platforms, supporting cross-platform play. Players can pre-register on Google Play and the App Store, or wishlist the game on the Epic Games Store. Pre-registered players will receive exclusive rewards including a heroic grade Holy Garment and a special pre-registration package upon the game’s official launch.

Powered by Unreal Engine, Raven2 showcases unrivaled graphics, and a vast universe set in a dark fantasy realm where players become a member of the Special Corps bearing the “Cursed Stigma.” As they investigate strange and perilous phenomena unfolding across the world, they embark on a journey to vanquish demons and uncover the secrets behind the world’s fate. Raven2‘s large-scale guild-based battles are all hallmarks of a truly immersive, high-quality MMORPG experience.

For more information, visit the official website and follow Raven2 on YouTube , Facebook , and Discord to watch new “INSIDE RAVEN2” episodes and stay updated on the game’s upcoming launch.

About Netmarble Corporation