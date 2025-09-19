29.1 C
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Russell 2000 hits first record since 2021

By Advertorial Desk

NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 19th

  • Stocks are little changed early Friday after another record day on Wall Street. All three major indices hit new highs, and the small-cap Russell 2000 joined them for the first time since 2021.
  • The rally came a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% as expected. There are no economic reports scheduled for today.
  • NYSE-listed Fedex shares jumped 5% in extended hours. It issued a better-than-expected earnings report with net income of $820 million.

