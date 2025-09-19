NEW YORK, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today’s NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + Russell 2000 hits first record since 2021

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on September 19th

Stocks are little changed early Friday after another record day on Wall Street. All three major indices hit new highs, and the small-cap Russell 2000 joined them for the first time since 2021.

The rally came a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 0.25% as expected. There are no economic reports scheduled for today.

NYSE-listed Fedex shares jumped 5% in extended hours. It issued a better-than-expected earnings report with net income of $820 million .

Opening Bell

J.P. Morgan Chase (NYSE: JPM) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell

IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates the 2025 winners of IBM’s Sustainable Innovation Prize

Click here to download the NYSE TV App