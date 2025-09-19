Pimax unveils new VR headsets offering the widest field of view for Micro-OLED

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Pimax today shared a major update on its Micro-OLED product line: the Dream Air SE , Dream Air , and Crystal Super Micro-OLED . First revealed earlier this year, these headsets are now approaching launch with finalized specs, enhanced features, and confirmed availability. Together, they showcase Pimax’s ability to bring Micro-OLED displays and pancake optics into VR headsets that break industry conventions.



Pimax Dream Air & Crystal Super Micro-OLED

Breakthrough in Micro-OLED VR

Micro-OLED promises ultra-high pixel density, deep blacks, and near-infinite contrast, but faces challenges in heat management, optics, and high-resolution scaling. Pimax solved these with its proprietary ConcaveView pancake optics, making it the first VR brand to deliver Micro-OLED headsets at scale, not just prototypes.

Product Lineup

Dream Air SE – A lightweight (under 140 g) all-in-one 5K headset with 2560 × 2560 resolution per eye, Tobii eye-tracking, dynamic foveated rendering, 6DOF SLAM tracking, and spatial audio. At $899 , it makes Micro-OLED VR accessible to gamers and creators.

– A lightweight (under 140 g) all-in-one headset with 2560 × 2560 resolution per eye, Tobii eye-tracking, dynamic foveated rendering, 6DOF SLAM tracking, and spatial audio. At , it makes Micro-OLED VR accessible to gamers and creators. Dream Air – The world’s smallest full-feature 8K VR headset, offering 3840 × 3552 resolution per eye (27+ million pixels combined). At under 170 g, it delivers a 110° horizontal and 120°+ diagonal FOV with optimized stereo overlap, balancing portability with uncompromising image quality.

– The world’s smallest full-feature VR headset, offering 3840 × 3552 resolution per eye (27+ million pixels combined). At under 170 g, it delivers a 110° horizontal and 120°+ diagonal FOV with optimized stereo overlap, balancing portability with uncompromising image quality. Crystal Super Micro-OLED – Pimax’s flagship, featuring 116° horizontal and 128°+ diagonal FOV, the widest ever on Micro-OLED VR. As part of the modular Crystal ecosystem, it supports interchangeable optical engines (Ultrawide, 57 PPD clarity, and Micro-OLED), ideal for enthusiasts and professional sim users.

Availability

Pre-orders for all three headsets are open now, with shipments beginning later this year. Early adopters will receive exclusive accessories such as prescription lens frames and a free copy of Le Mans Ultimate. All models are supported by the Pimax Prime program, ensuring service and ongoing software updates. We’re also offering a limited batch of prototype micro-OLED optical engines to loan exclusively to our earliest Crystal Super supporters.

Redefining the Future of VR

With the launch of Dream Air SE, Dream Air, and Crystal Super Micro-OLED, Pimax becomes the only brand offering a full lineup of Micro-OLED + pancake lens VR headsets. This milestone proves Micro-OLED VR is no longer just a concept—it’s real, refined, and ready for users worldwide.