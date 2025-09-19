Ricoh named in TIME World’s Best Companies of 2025 for employee engagement, growth and sustainability

TOKYO, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh Company, Ltd., today announced it has been named in the World’s Best Companies 2025 list, compiled by TIME and Statista. The ranking recognises 1,000 organisations worldwide for outstanding performance across three areas: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability transparency. Ricoh’s placement underscores its commitment to creating a workplace where employees can find fulfilment through work — ranking in the top 26% of overall and 11th in the IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment sector for employee satisfaction. This marks Ricoh’s second inclusion on TIME World’s Best Companies list, following its inclusion in 2023.

“I believe that supporting our customers on their fulfilment through work journey begins with our employees experiencing it themselves. This year’s recognition on TIME’s World’s Best Companies list reflects our employees’ high engagement and dedication to driving innovation in workplace services and promoting sustainability,” said Akira Oyama, president and CEO, Ricoh Company, Ltd. “I am extremely proud of how they support our customers in both improving productivity and fostering creativity. By aligning ESG with business growth, Ricoh will continue to strengthen the trust our customers, partners and communities have in us, and fundamentally pursue our Mission and Vision: Fulfilment through Work.”

The World’s Best Companies ranking is based on a comprehensive methodology that evaluates companies across three equally weighted dimensions:

Employee Satisfaction: Surveys were conducted in more than 50 countries, drawing on anonymous responses from about 200,000 employees via online panels. The assessment included direct and indirect employer recommendations and employee ratings covering image, atmosphere, working conditions, salary, workplace and equality.

Revenue Growth: Eligible companies generated at least US $100 million in revenue in 2023 or 2024 and demonstrated positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 or 2022 to 2024.

Eligible companies generated at least US in revenue in 2023 or 2024 and demonstrated positive revenue growth from 2021 to 2023 or 2022 to 2024. Sustainability: Assessed using standardised KPIs from Statista’s ESG Database and targeted research.

This recognition adds to other honours Ricoh received from TIME in 2025, including World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2025, focused on ESG performance and transparency, and the Asia-Pacific’s Best Companies 2025, highlighting leading companies in the region. Together, these inclusions reflect TIME’s recognition of Ricoh from multiple perspectives: global overall performance, sustainability leadership and regional excellence in the Asia-Pacific.

