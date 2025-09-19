Shanghai hosts Global Gen Z Forum showcasing people-oriented urban innovation

SHANGHAI, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from english.shanghai.gov.cn



Gen Zers from various countries gather for a round-table dialogue at Yangpu’s V-Hub in Shanghai on Sept 14, 2025. [Photo by Dong Ming/For China Daily]

Shanghai’s Yangpu Riverside welcomed dozens of young people from around the world for the Global Generation Z Forum on Innovative Coexistence in People-Oriented Cities on Sept 14.

Generation Z generally refers to those born from the mid-1990s to the early 2010s. The forum offered participants an immersive journey through some of the city’s most iconic urban regeneration sites.

Using the “Travel in Shanghai” section of the International Services Shanghai online portal, they planned their own waterfront walking routes.

“With this portal, I can now forward English-language information directly to my guests, something that was impossible a few years ago,” said Clarisse Le Guernic, a French cultural entrepreneur who introduces Shanghai’s history through city walks, on-site explorations, and cultural parkour challenges for international visitors.

At the Yangshupu Power Plant Relics Park, international youth learned how the century-old industrial landmark has been transformed into a vibrant public space that embodies low-carbon and sustainable development.

The tour continued to the WorldSkills Museum, where participants tried out the “Fuxing Bullet Train” simulator and the “Yangpu Riverside Cycling” digital ride.

Next, at the Shanghai People’s City Practice Exhibition Hall, they interacted with the AI digital host “Shen Yang” to learn more about the “Work in Shanghai” initiative. There, they explored the International Services Shanghai portal’s “Work in Shanghai” and “Study in Shanghai” sections to discover job opportunities, academic programs, and policies for international talent.

“I started using the platform quite recently, and it’s really convenient now that there’s just one website that provides all your answers, from travel needs, to work needs, to life needs, to just about anything you can think of,” said Conor Weeks from the United States, who is planning to work in China.

Filip Filipovic, a Serbian entrepreneur based in Shanghai who decided to start up a company with a friend, added, “I first researched the paperwork in Chinese, but the information was scattered. On this International Services Shanghai platform, all the details for foreigners are in one place, so the process became really smooth.”

A round-table dialogue capped the event, where Chinese and international youth shared their “first encounters with China“, discussed how technology can enhance public services, and envisioned more inclusive, multicultural communities.

Aleksandra Antonenko, a Russian entrepreneur and content creator, said, “Observing young people from diverse backgrounds engage, exchange ideas, and learn from one another highlights the power of cross-cultural dialogue. Shanghai demonstrates how a city can foster such meaningful connections, and the International Services Shanghai portal sets a strong example for inclusive and forward-looking urban communities.”

The event offered a vivid demonstration of Shanghai’s “People’s City” philosophy and achievements in digital innovation, while giving the next generation of global citizens a platform to contribute fresh ideas and international perspectives to the city’s ongoing transformation.