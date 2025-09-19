The 2025 China Tai’an Investment and Trade Cooperation Fair was successfully held

TAI’AN, China, Sept. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — This is a report from the Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. On September 5th, 2025, the China Tai’an Investment and Trade Cooperation Fair was held. At the negotiation meeting, a centralized signing ceremony was held, and practical recommendations were made for the innovative development of new industrialization in Tai’an City, as well as the promotion of financial and enterprise friendly policies in Tai’an City. Eight “typical cases of high-quality investment promotion” were released.

The negotiation meeting is hosted by the Investment Promotion Bureau of the Ministry of Commerce, the Department of Commerce of Shandong Province, and the Tai’an Municipal Government. More than 20 representatives from Fortune Global 500 companies, China’s Fortune Global 500 companies, listed companies, and industry leaders are invited to attend the meeting, with a total of over 200 merchants.

As a major event in the economic and trade sector of the 39th Mount Taishan International Mountain Climbing Festival, the 2025 China Tai’an Investment and Trade Cooperation Fair is a key measure for Tai’an to deepen its opening up and gather momentum for development. Tai’an regards investment promotion as the core lever to promote the construction of a new industrialized strong city, focusing on the precise development of the “441X” modern industrial system. Through fund investment, commercial investment, resource investment and other methods, it attracts and implements a number of major projects with large investment scale, high technological content and strong driving effect. These projects have a large scale, excellent structure, and promising prospects, achieving a new breakthrough in attracting large and strong enterprises, injecting high-quality increment into the industrial chain of Tai’an City.

In recent years, Tai’an City has promoted the construction of a new industrialized strong city in accordance with the 28 character policy of “industrial synergy, digital empowerment, energy revolution, financial assistance, technological upgrading, logistics efficiency improvement, and overseas expansion”. The economic operation has shown a steady and positive development trend, and the growth rate of multiple indicators ranks among the top in Shandong Province. In the first half of 2025, the gross domestic product of Tai’an City will be 192.34 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 6.2%.