Akko MOG Series – Custom Keyboards Designed for Fashionable Nail Art Users

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Global innovative peripheral brand Akko has launched the adorable MOG Series keyboards and keycaps, which continue to be warmly welcomed by stylish users in Korea. As one of Akko’s signature design products, the MOG Series stands out with its unique MOG Profile height. Inspired by the shape of mushrooms, the profile features rounded edges, a concave surface, and elegant curves. Not only does this enhance visual appeal, but it also solves the common problem of nail art users accidentally hitting other rows while typing, bringing them a more comfortable and natural typing experience. It is the perfect choice for those who seek both aesthetics and performance, making it a top pick for fashionable nail art users and female keyboard enthusiasts while adding a vibrant touch to any stylish desk setup.



Akko MOG Series – A Perfect Match for Nail Art

Among the various MOG designs, the Bun Wonderland keycap set is the most iconic. Produced with PBT five-sided dye-sublimation technology, it delivers vivid and long-lasting full-color printing. Not only are these keycaps highly practical and durable, but they also showcase exceptional visual appeal. With cute and unique themes such as Bun Wonderland, Watermelon, Piggy Party, Fat Panda Family, and Lucky Blessings, the series has won the hearts of stylish users and added fun and personality to desk setups.

To celebrate the MOG series, Akko has prepared a special “Youth Day” limited-time event in Korea:

Official Event Period: September 20–30, 2025

Official Event Platform: www.Akkogear.kr (More surprises await you on the site!)

In addition to the MOG series, Akko has also been loved by stylish users for its collaborative keyboards and adorable designs.

An Akko marketing representative said: “Korea has a passionate and creative user community. With the MOG series, we hope to bring our unique design philosophy and premium product experience to more users and players. In the future, we will continue to launch more design keyboards to thank our fans for their long-term support of Akko.”

About Akko

Founded in 2016, Akko is a global innovative brand specializing in mechanical keyboards, keycaps, and peripheral accessories. With its distinctive design philosophy and high-quality craftsmanship, Akko products have become beloved by gamers and design enthusiasts around the world.