Casekoo Tops 1.27 Million Magic Stand Case Sales

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CASEKOO, a leading innovator in premium smartphone protection, today announced the remarkable sale of over 1.27 million units of its Magic Stand Case across the United States since it went live in 2021. This sales milestone was driven by overwhelming consumer demand for its newly designed cases, engineered specifically for the groundbreaking iPhone 17 series.



The Best-Selling Magic Stand Cases

The newly launched cases feature two revolutionary technologies: the proprietary DCover (Detailed Defence) Technology for ultimate camera protection and the luxurious Nubuck Texture Frame for a superior in-hand feel.

The DCover Technology represents a significant leap in lens protection. It employs a layered defense system with a shock-absorbent inner core and a scratch-resistant outer ring, shielding the iPhone 17’s advanced camera array from impacts, scratches, and everyday wear without compromising on photographic clarity.

Another breathtaking innovation is the Nubuck Texture Frame. This design provides a uniquely soft, matte finish that mimics the premium feel of real leather for the signature Matte Magic Stand collection. It offers exceptional grip, resists fingerprints, and delivers a sophisticated tactile experience that is both elegant and secure.

The most famous technology from CASEKOO is still its Magic Stand — a signature built-in kickstand made from aerospace-grade aluminum. The case offers hands-free viewing without compromising MagSafe compatibility for effortless charging and accessory attachment, and features its Advanced U-SHOCK 3.0 airbag for military-grade drop protection.

“We are thrilled and humbled by the market’s response to our new Magic Stand Case for the iPhone 17,” said Charlotte, the PR for CASEKOO. “This incredible achievement of 1.27 million units sold is a direct testament to our commitment to innovation, quality, and understanding what modern smartphone users want: unparalleled protection without sacrificing style or functionality. The integration of DCover Technology and the Nubuck Texture Frame demonstrates our dedication to leading the market with cutting-edge designs.”

About CASEKOO

CASEKOO is dedicated to creating high-quality, innovative, and stylish protective cases for mobile devices. By blending advanced engineering with sophisticated design, CASEKOO products offer users a perfect balance of durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal. The company’s mission is to empower people to use their technology fearlessly, anywhere and everywhere.

CASEKOO promises to make more than a case. For more information on CASEKOO and its full range of products, please visit casekoo.com.