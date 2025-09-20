Huawei Unveils Upgraded Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution to Achieve Determinism over Uncertainty

SHANGHAI, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — During the “AI-Powered WAN, Digital-Intelligent Future” WAN roundtable held at HUAWEI CONNECT 2025, Huawei unveiled its upgraded Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution. This solution empowers customers to accelerate network monetization and industry intelligence through an IP network foundation with deterministic experience.



John Cai, President of Router Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line

John Cai, President of Router Domain, Huawei Data Communication Product Line, outlined four critical challenges facing WANs today. (1) The push for global digitalization makes it imperative to eliminate data silos and achieve network convergence. (2) Emerging services pose higher requirements on differentiated bandwidth and latency. (3) With inclusive AI, a packet loss rate of just 0.1% can diminish computing efficiency on traditional networks by 50%, necessitating higher transmission efficiency. (4) Breakthroughs in quantum computing technologies threaten traditional network security.

To address these challenges, Huawei’s Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution builds a deterministic network that provides four core capabilities:

All-service convergence: Slicing and SRv6 ensure service isolation and reduce provisioning time to minutes.

Deterministic network: AI-powered application identification achieves over 95% accuracy in identifying encrypted flows, enabling automatic detection of video conference freezes and acceleration of critical services.

High-computing-efficiency WAN: The flow awareness engine identifies 99% of elephant flows, and intelligent scheduling boosts throughput to 90%. The Starnet lossless algorithm achieves long-distance, zero-packet-loss transmission with below 5% computing efficiency loss. Furthermore, the Starnet vector engine safeguards sensitive information.

Intrinsic security: Quantum-resistant encryption and Xsec achieve simplified deployment, enabling secure, encrypted networks for confidential data transmission.

At the roundtable, several customers and partners shared their collaboration achievements. Mohammad Mustaghfirin, CTO of Surge Indonesia, explained how Surge became the world’s first benchmark for self-built broadband operations in transportation using IPv6 Enhanced networking, delivering high-quality connectivity to users. Kenneth Bagarukayo, Commissioner of Data Networks at Uganda’s Ministry of ICT & NG, noted that SRv6 has reduced deployment time per MDA from 2 hours to just 1 minute, and slicing has enabled a multi-purpose network. And Zhang Xianguo, General Manager of Network R&D at DYXnet, revealed that DYXnet and Huawei co-developed an AI-native ultra-connectivity architecture, enabling elastic scaling and RDMA-based long-distance file transfers—over 20 times faster than TCP.

Looking ahead, Huawei will advance AI-network integration, driving more industries toward intelligent transformation with the Xinghe Intelligent WAN Solution. The company aims to build intelligent, efficient, and reliable deterministic network foundations for global customers.