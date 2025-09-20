HUHUTECH International Group Inc. Announces First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

27.6 C
WUXI, China, Sept. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HUHUTECH International Group Inc. (Nasdaq: HUHU) (the “Company” or “HUHUTECH”), a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first half of fiscal year 2025 ended June 30, 2025.

Mr. Yujun Xiao, Chief Executive Officer of HUHUTECH, commented, “We are pleased to report a 10.9% increase in total revenue for the first half of fiscal year 2025, reaching $9.8 million. This growth is primarily driven by our strategic expansion into the Japanese market, where we have significantly increased our client base and project volume. Our Japanese subsidiary has completed 155 projects and contributed 60.9% of our total revenue in the first half of fiscal year 2025, a significant increase from 54 projects and 47.6% of total revenue in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of increased share-based compensation, our underlying business performance remained stable, and we are confident that our equity incentive plan is a long-term investment in our people that will enhance our ability to attract and retain talent, aligning our team’s commitment with the interests of our shareholders.”

Mr. Xiao continued, “In line with our global growth strategy, we have established a subsidiary in the United States and acquired our German subsidiary, extending our reach into two of the world’s most dynamic semiconductor markets. By providing comprehensive and localized system integration solutions, we are well positioned to empower the development of infrastructure for local semiconductor manufacturing clusters. Looking ahead, we will continue to invest in our international operations and expand our capabilities to serve an increasingly global customer base. We remain confident in our strategic direction and are committed to delivering growing long-term value to our shareholders.”

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Summary

  • Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to $3.2 million for the same period of last year.
  • Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to 35.6% for the same period of last year.
  • Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.
  • Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

First Half of Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $9.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 10.9% from $8.9 million for the same period of last year. The overall increase in total revenue was primarily attributable to a $0.7 million increase in revenue from system integration projects and a $0.4 million increase in revenue from product sales.

  • Revenue from system integration projects was $9.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 8.5% from $8.7 million for the same period of last year. The increase was due to the expansion of the Company’s business in the Japanese market for the first half of fiscal year 2025.  
  • The Company did not generate revenue from engineering consulting services for the first half of fiscal year 2025. Revenue from engineering consulting services was $0.2 million for the same period of last year. The decrease was mainly due to a shift of focus on system integration projects for first half of fiscal year 2025.
  • Revenue from product sales was $0.4 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,029.8% from $0.04 million for the same period of last year. The increase of product sales revenue was due to increase in product needs along with system integration projects for the first half of fiscal year 2025.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenue was $6.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 17.1% from $5.7 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, a decrease of 0.4% from $3.2 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for system integration projects was $3.1 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 2.7% from $3.0 million for the same period of last year. Gross profit for product sales was $39,864 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 296.7% from $10,049 for the same period of last year.

Gross margin was 32.0% for the first half of fiscal year 2025, decreased from 35.6% for the same period of last year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $11.8 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 511.5% from $1.9 million for the same period of last year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 79.9% from $0.5 million for the same period of last year. The increase was mainly due to the operation increased business promotion expenses of HUHU Technology Co., Ltd. (“HUHU Japan”).
  • General and administrative expenses were $10.3 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, an increase of 1,035.3% from $0.9 million for the same period of last year. The significant increase in G&A expenses was contributed by (i) an approximately $8.8 million increase in share-based compensation; (ii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in salary and compensation; (iii) an approximately $0.2 million increase in other items including lease expenses and office expenses.
  • R&D expenses stayed at $0.5 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025 and 2024.

Net Income (Loss)

Net loss was $8.7 million for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to net income of $0.8 million for the same period of last year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings (Loss) per Share

Basic and diluted loss per share were $0.38 for the first half of fiscal year 2025, compared to basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.04 for the same period of last year.

Financial Condition

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had cash of $3.0 million, compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2024.

Net cash used in operating activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.5 million, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $0.3 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in investing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.1 million, compared to $1.6 million for the same period of last year.

Net cash used in financing activities for the first half of fiscal year 2025 was $0.04 million, compared to net cash provided by financing activities of $3.0 million for the same period of last year.

About HUHUTECH International Group Inc.

HUHUTECH International Group Inc. is a professional provider of factory facility management and monitoring systems. Through its subsidiaries in China, Japan, the United States, and Germany, HUHUTECH designs and provides customized high-purity gas and chemical production system and equipment. The Company’s products mainly include high-purity process systems (HPS) and factory management control systems (FMCS), which effectively increase operation efficiency by using standardized module software. The modularity of HUHUTECH’s software solution reduces the errors caused by frequent updates of the program. As a nationally recognized brand, HUHUTECH serves major players in the pan-semiconductor industry. Its products and services are widely used by semi-conductor manufacturers, LED and micro-electronics factories, as well as some pharmaceutical, food and beverage manufacturers. For more information, please visit the Company’s website: ir.huhutech.com.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “believe,” “may,” “will,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “expect,” or other similar expressions in this announcement. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

For more information, please contact:

HUHUTECH International Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Email: ir@huhutech.com.cn

Ascent Investor Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1-646-932-7242
Email: investors@ascent-ir.com

 

 

 

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

As of 

June 30,

As of

December 31,

2025

2024

(unaudited)

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS:

Cash

$

2,978,868

$

3,102,865

Restricted cash

57,151

220,261

Note receivable

6,587

254,092

Accounts receivable, net

11,170,072

9,633,289

Accounts receivable – a related party

950,052

Inventories

982,954

1,175,241

Advance to vendors

348,713

150,637

Prepayments and other assets, net

181,046

80,137

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

16,675,443

14,616,522

Property, plant and equipment, net

5,016,051

4,978,080

Intangible assets, net

65,793

79,985

Deferred tax assets

526,349

326,087

Right-of-use assets, net

168,375

183,815

TOTAL ASSETS

$

22,452,011

$

20,184,489

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES:

Short term bank loans

$

2,861,690

$

5,273,678

Long-term bank loan – current

251,270

Loan payable from third-party

500,000

Notes payable

190,501

733,996

Accounts payable

5,014,033

4,466,933

Due to a related party

506,115

246,454

Advance from customers

2,028,683

1,403,628

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

1,398,421

732,419

Taxes payable

204,332

356,889

Operating lease liabilities – current

119,579

104,088

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

13,074,624

13,318,085

Long term bank loans

2,421,807

260,299

Operating lease liabilities – non-current

13,867

80,636

TOTAL LIABILITIES

15,510,298

13,659,020

COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES (Note 13)

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:

   Ordinary shares, $0.0000025 par value, 20,000,000,000 shares authorized,
      23,173,413 and 21,173,413 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and
      December 31, 2024, respectively

58

53

Additional paid-in capital

13,495,345

4,695,350

Statutory reserves

343,077

343,077

(Accumulated deficit) retained earnings

(6,704,455)

2,026,786

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(192,312)

(539,797)

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

6,941,713

6,525,469

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

22,452,011

$

20,184,489

 

 

 

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(unaudited)

For the Six Months

Ended 

June 30,

2025

2024

Revenues – third parties

$

9,337,289

$

8,853,479

Revenues – related party

480,183

Total Revenues

9,817,472

8,853,479

Cost of revenues – third parties

6,533,648

5,137,460

Cost of revenues – related party

144,628

565,466

Total cost of revenues

6,678,276

5,702,926

Gross profit

3,139,196

3,150,553

Operating expenses:

Selling expenses

899,367

500,032

General and administrative expenses

10,330,446

909,952

Research and development expenses

520,479

511,674

      Total operating expenses

11,750,292

1,921,658

(Loss) Income from operations

(8,611,096)

1,228,895

Other income (expense):

Interest income

6,736

1,523

Interest expense

(64,246)

(49,185)

Other expense, net

2,051

(100,698)

      Total other expense, net

(55,459)

(148,360)

(Loss) income before income taxes

(8,666,555)

1,080,535

Provision for income taxes

64,686

231,208

Net (loss) income

(8,731,241)

849,327

Comprehensive income (loss)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

347,485

(336,141)

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(8,383,756)

$

513,186

(Loss) earnings per share

Basic and diluted

$

(0.38)

$

0.04

Weighted average number of shares outstanding

Basic and diluted

23,018,717

20,000,000

 

 

 

HUHUTECH INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(unaudited)

For the Six Months

Ended

June 30,

2025

2024

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net (loss) income

$

(8,731,241)

$

849,327

        Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash (used in) provided by operating
activities:

Depreciation and amortization

169,951

223,891

Provision for credit losses

30,265

26,263

Deferred tax benefit

(191,703)

(3,939)

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets

73,034

55,659

Share-based compensation

8,800,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

(1,375,962)

(1,365,703)

Accounts receivable – related party

(938,394)

Notes receivable

249,223

(3,881)

Inventories

211,917

(277,321)

Prepayments and other assets

(98,286)

(19,867)

Advance to vendors

(195,164)

(687,971)

Advance to vendors – related party

(69,300)

Due from related parties

(578,513)

Accounts payable

467,452

48,242

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

645,080

159,134

Advance from customers

591,122

1,710,559

Taxes payable

(157,026)

291,930

Operating leases liabilities

(73,671)

(55,428)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(523,403)

303,082

Cash flows from investing activities:

Additions to property, plant, and equipment

(93,665)

(1,556,739)

Additions to intangible assets

(5,236)

Net cash used in investing activities

(98,901)

(1,556,739)

Cash flows from financing activities:

Repayments to related parties

(868,438)

Advances from related parties

261,158

Loan from third-party

500,000

(Repayments of) proceeds from bank acceptance notes payable, net

(550,559)

427,044

Proceeds from short-term bank loans

5,403,440

4,487,582

Repayment of short-term bank loans

(7,995,277)

(1,663,202)

Proceeds from long-term bank loans

2,412,000

693,001

Repayment of long-term bank loans

(74,088)

Payment of offering costs

(89,667)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(43,326)

2,986,320

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and restricted cash

378,523

(265,228)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and restricted cash

(287,107)

1,467,435

Cash and restricted cash at the beginning of period

3,323,126

2,846,659

Cash and restricted cash at the end of period

$

3,036,019

$

4,314,094

Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash, end of period

Cash

$

2,978,868

$

4,120,178

Restricted cash

57,151

193,916

Cash and restricted cash at the end of period

$

3,036,019

$

4,314,094

Supplemental cash flow disclosures:

Cash paid for income tax

$

1,795

$

97,101

Cash paid for interest

$

40,657

$

36,403

Non-cash investing activities:

Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$

54,345

$

15,287

 

 

