SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), a leading provider of institutional digital asset financial services and solutions operating under the brand name “Amber Premium”, today announced its comprehensive expansion into the Digital Assets Treasury (DAT) sector. This move positions Amber Premium to capitalize on the corporate digital asset market while leveraging its proven track record with publicly listed companies, including DeFi Development Corp.

According to publicly available data from BitcoinTreasuries.net, the corporate adoption of digital assets has reached an inflection point, with 179 publicly listed companies globally now holding Bitcoin worth over US$110 billion. However, Amber Premium has identified a critical gap: while companies are acquiring digital assets, many lack the sophisticated infrastructure to manage them effectively. Traditional “buy-and-hold” strategies are proving inadequate as corporations demand better cash flow optimization, compliance oversight, secure custody, and risk management.

Amber Premium directly addresses these pain points through a one-stop, comprehensive digital asset financial platform that guides clients through every step of their digital asset journey. Unlike offering fragmented solutions, the company’s integrated services, spanning consulting, trade execution, compliance support, and digital asset management solutions (subject to applicable regulatory approvals in relevant jurisdictions), support clients in pursuing long-term value while helping reduce operational complexity.

Drawing from its successful partnerships with multiple publicly listed companies, Amber Premium has introduced a tailored suite of services including consulting, trading solutions, financing, custody, and compliance support, delivered in line with applicable regulatory requirements and, where applicable, in collaboration with licensed partners. Additionally, Amber Premium provides 24/7 1+N customer support, addressing all phases of corporate needs—from initial planning to long-term management of digital assets.

“We saw companies struggling to manage their digital asset needs across multiple vendors, each with different standards and compliance requirements,” said Vicky Wang, President of Amber Premium. “Our DAT services solve that problem by bringing everything under one roof—from basic trading to complex structured products. Instead of clients having to coordinate between different providers, we handle the entire process with consistent compliance and security standards. This solution is designed to give institutional clients, including publicly listed companies, greater confidence to move forward with digital assets, while helping them navigate regulatory requirements and operational challenges in line with applicable approvals in relevant jurisdictions.”

Looking ahead, Amber Premium plans to maintain its high service standards for listed companies as the DAT sector continues to 1. The company will keep refining its capabilities and product offerings based on three core principles: strict compliance, cutting-edge technology, and real client value. By expanding sustainable digital asset management solutions to serve more institutional clients, Amber Premium aims to help drive the Web3 industry toward its next phase of broader, high-quality growth.

About Amber International Holding Limited

Amber International Holding Limited (Nasdaq: AMBR), operating under the brand name “Amber Premium,” is a leading provider of institutional digital asset financial services and solutions. A subsidiary of Amber Group, Amber Premium is a trusted partner to institutions and high-net-worth individuals, delivering institutional-grade market access, execution infrastructure, and investment solutions. The firm is set to redefine the digital wealth management landscape, serving as a proven Nasdaq-listed gateway to digital assets.

Learn more at www.ambr.io .

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and shareholders and other potential investors must recognize that actual results may differ materially from the expectations as a result of a variety of factors. Such forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and include known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are hard to predict or control, that may cause the actual results, performance, or plans to differ materially from any future results, performance or plans expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) the risk that the Company may not obtain the regulatory approval in relation to DWM Asset Restructuring in a timely manner or at all and may need to continue relying on the intercompany service agreements to receive the economic benefits of the WFTL Assigned Contracts; (ii) risks related to the performance of the amendment, waiver and framework agreement, including the expected timing and likelihood of receipt of the regulatory approvals contemplated therein; (iii) the risk that the Company’s business lines are nascent, not fully proven by market and subject to material legal, regulatory, operational, reputational, tax and other risks in the jurisdictions where it operates; (iv) the risk of declining prices of digital assets and reduced transaction volumes conducted by the Company; (v) regulatory and market risks related to cryptocurrencies and digital assets and in the jurisdictions where the Company operates; (vi) risks related to fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated unrealized gains or losses on the digital assets that the Company may record in its financial statements as a result of a change in the market price of bitcoin from the value at which the Company’s bitcoins are carried on its balance sheet, as well as commercial, legal, regulatory, accounting and technical uncertainties associated with the Company’s crypto holdings; (vii) a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which the cryptocurrencies and digital assets are traded; (viii) the impact of the availability of spot exchange traded products and other investment vehicles for digital assets, and (ix) reliance on strategic partners or potential strategic partners. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company’s annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results.

