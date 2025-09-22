Anhui: Where Innovation Meets Cultural Heritage

HEFEI, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Anhui, strategically positioned to connect east and west, north and south, embodies both the misty elegance of Jiangnan’s ink-washed water towns and the vast openness of northern plains. On September 20, the 2025 World Manufacturing Convention grandly opened in Hefei, Anhui, launching a global manufacturing celebration under the theme “Intelligent Manufacturing for a Better Future.”



Tourists watch the sunrise at the Guest-Greeting Pine at Huangshan Mountain (Xinhua/Huang Bohan)

Innovation has long been an integral part of Anhui’s development trajectory. From Tiandu-1 and Tiandu-2 satellites pioneering lunar communication and navigation technology verification, to the “artificial sun” setting new records of “100 million degrees Celsius for 1,000 seconds”; from deep-sea mass spectrometers filling domestic gaps, to “Zuchongzhi 3.0” breaking global quantum computing records—Anhui has 13 major scientific facilities completed, ongoing or planned, along with three national-level manufacturing innovation centers, and has remained in China’s top tier for innovation capability for 13 straight years.

From manufacturing to smart manufacturing, Anhui’s technological revolution and industrial transformation continue sparking new breakthroughs. In H1 2025, Anhui produced over 1.49 million vehicles and more than 730,000 new energy vehicles, ranking first nationwide in both categories. Nearly 10% of global display panels, approximately 8% of industrial robots, 15% of home appliances, and 20% of photovoltaic modules bear the “Made in Anhui” mark. Companies like iFLYTEK have developed the Antelope Industrial Large Model and Spark Auto Agent Development Platform, exemplifying deep AI-manufacturing integration.

Rich cultural heritage infuses Anhui’s manufacturing with distinctive character. The 7,000-year-old Shuangdun site and 5,000-year-old Lingjiatan culture represent profound historical depth. Huangmei Opera, originating in Anhui as one of China’s five major traditional opera forms, features beloved classics like “The Fairy Couple” and “The Female Consort Prince.” The Three Carving Arts of Huizhou showcase exquisite craftsmanship embodying local cultural spirit.

Anhui cuisine offers distinctive flavors that reflect its cultural heritage. Signature dishes including stinky mandarin fish, hairy tofu, and Huainan beef soup gain widespread recognition through unique preparation and bold flavors, crystallizing folk wisdom while reflecting deep cultural foundation and simple, honest local character.

Today, Anhui embraces the world with open arms, soaring on innovation’s wings while rooted in culture, racing toward an even more wonderful tomorrow. Join us in Hefei, Anhui, to celebrate this manufacturing celebration and co-create an intelligent future.