Australian Cricket Star Alex Carey Joins GoodWe as Brand Ambassador

SYDNEY, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Australian cricket sensation Alex Carey has officially joined GoodWe as a brand ambassador, marking the start of a powerful partnership built on shared values, climate awareness, and a commitment to community.



Dean Williamson, Country Manager for GoodWe Australia (Left) with Australian Cricketer and GoodWe Ambassador, Alex Carey (Right)

Best known as one of the country’s top wicketkeepers and a vital part of the national squad, Carey is now turning his attention to the home front. He’s taking practical steps to reduce his environmental impact, beginning with a full GoodWe solar and battery system installation at his family home later this year.

This move aligns with Carey’s growing concern for climate change, shaped by years of international travel and on-the-ground observation.

“Over the past decade, I’ve travelled extensively for cricket. I’ve seen firsthand how weather patterns are changing across countries and continents,” he said. “When you’re constantly exposed to the elements like we are on tour, you don’t need a scientific report to know something’s shifted. From droughts to unseasonal downpours, it’s clear our climate is under pressure.”

A long-time supporter of charitable causes, Carey also contributes to initiatives such as Rufus (www.rufus.org.au) that provides furnishing and essential items in accommodation for the homeless and victims of domestic violence. His commitment to creating a more equitable and sustainable world makes him a strong fit for GoodWe.

“I choose GoodWe for their innovation, quality, and affordable solar and energy storage solutions. I’m proud to support a brand that leads the way for cleaner energy,” Carey said.

GoodWe, a global leader in solar inverters and energy storage technology, continues to expand across Australia, offering reliable and intelligent energy solutions for homes and businesses. With over six million inverters installed worldwide, the company is helping Australians cut costs and carbon emissions while gaining more control over their energy use.

“We’re proud to welcome Alex Carey to the GoodWe family,” said Dean Williamson, Country Manager of GoodWe Australia. “He’s not only a world-class cricketer but someone who genuinely cares about the impact we’re having on the planet.”

“GoodWe is passionate about giving back, helping worthy causes, making our environment better and helping to educate future generations about the impacts of climate change. Aligning ourselves with Alex, who shares the same values, makes this an ideal and exciting partnership.”

Carey’s new GoodWe solar and battery system will give him greater energy independence, reduced electricity bills, and the ability to store excess solar power for use at night or during outages. For many Australians, this combination of savings and sustainability is hitting the sweet spot.

The partnership will kick off with a public awareness campaign focused on helping more households make the switch to clean energy. Carey will also feature in upcoming GoodWe events, social media, and community initiatives.

With energy prices continuing to rise and climate events becoming more extreme, GoodWe and Carey hope their collaboration will inspire more Australians to take the first step toward energy independence.

This isn’t just about sport and sponsorship. It’s about action, leadership, and using influence to push for change – on and off the field.

About GoodWe:

GoodWe is a world-leading PV inverter and energy storage systems manufacturer listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange (Stock Code: 688390). The company has more than 5000 employees located in 30 different countries and a team of over 1000 engineers working at its R&D centres to continuously optimise and advance energy storage technology.

With credentials, awards and ratings from IHS Markit and Wood Mackenzie, GoodWe has also been awarded the silver medal in Sustainability by EcoVadis, and most recently as a Tier 1 manufacturer by BloombergNEF. In Australia, GoodWe has achieved top inverter and battery manufacturer awards for consecutive years by Sunwiz, and in 2025 has been recognised as the top inverter manufacturer for <100kW. Having achieved over seven consecutive TÜV Rheinland "All Quality Matters'' awards and consistently being ranked at the top in terms of overall product quality, GoodWe's comprehensive portfolio of products and solutions for residential, commercial, and utility-scale PV systems is guaranteed to deliver high performance and reliable quality across the board.