Biotic innovation tackles iron deficiency in women – now recognized across three continents

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A health solution designed to improve iron absorption in women has garnered international acclaim, earning top awards in Europe, North America, and now Asia. This triple recognition in 2025 highlights a growing global awareness of the need for more effective, better-tolerated iron supplementation.

Developed by biotics solutions company Probi, the concept includes the clinically studied probiotic strain, Lactiplantibacillus plantarum 299v (LP299V®). When combined with iron, LP299V® increases iron absorption and reduces gastrointestinal side effects often linked to conventional supplements.



Iron deficiency is one of the world’s most pressing nutritional challenges, affecting over 30% of women of reproductive age globally. Rather than simply adding more iron, Probi’s patented strain helps the body absorb it more effectively. LP299V® supports iron uptake in two key ways: by keeping iron in its absorbable form and by increasing the body’s expression of iron-converting enzymes. This leads to better absorption from food and supplements.

“Recognition across three continents in a single year speaks to the urgent, global nature of this issue and to the promise of science-backed, biotic innovations in addressing it,” said Martina Pettersson, Global Marketing Director at Probi.

The latest accolade, the 2025 NutraIngredients-Asia Award for Innovation in Women’s Health, was presented in Bangkok on September 17, following earlier honors in Europe and North America.

“This innovation has a critical role to play in Asia, where iron deficiency continues to impact millions of women,” said Karen Ong, Head of Asia-Pacific at Probi. “This reinforces how accessible and well-tolerated solutions can make a meaningful difference.”

LP299V® has been studied for over three decades. Originally known for its digestive benefits, it is now gaining recognition for its unique ability to increase iron absorption and supporting better health outcomes for women globally.

Probi® is a global biotics solutions company, focused on researching, manufacturing, and delivering biotics for supplements and functional food. Founded on science, and together with our customers and research partners, we are striving towards a future in which as many people as possible can take control of their gut microbiome – so that they can live better lives for longer.

Born out of Lund University in Sweden in 1991, Probi has grown to serve over 40 markets worldwide and holds multiple patents globally. Since 2025, Probi has been part of Symrise AG, further strengthening both innovation capabilities and global reach.

