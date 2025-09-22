CoinW Unveils Spot Trading Upgrade on Its 8th Anniversary

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Spot trading is the foundation of every exchange and the first step for users entering the market. Despite market cycles and growing competition, CoinW has remained committed to its long-term mission of “Here For Crypto,” continuously advancing its product ecosystem around spot trading.

In September 2025, CoinW celebrated its 8th anniversary with a full-scale spot trading upgrade. The new framework spans both mainstream crypto and on-chain trading. By combining the stability of major cryptocurrency trading with the agility of the GemW on-chain trading, CoinW offers a safer and more efficient spot trading experience.

Reshaping Spot Trading Across Mainstream and On-chain Trading

At CoinW, spot trading remains the cornerstone of the platform. With this upgrade, the mainstream crypto trading and GemW on-chain trading serve different but complementary needs: providing institutional and professional users with stability and depth, while opening quick, efficient access for everyday users to discover promising on-chain assets.

This upgrade enables a new spot trading structure that combines resilience with innovation.

Mainstream Crypto Trading: Deep Liquidity and Stability

As the core pillar of CoinW’s spot trading, the Mainstream Crypto Trading focuses on large-cap and high-quality assets, prioritizing stability and reliability.

Guided by rigorous risk management and long-term value, it is well-suited for professional and institutional investors, ensuring reliable trading across all market conditions.

Powered by a deep order book and high-performance matching engine, the Mainstream Crypto Trading maintains low slippage and high execution rates during volatility.

Meanwhile, a transparent fee structure, combined with VIP discounts, Lucky HODL, and holding rewards, provides flexible incentives for both long-term holders and active traders. With this, CoinW aims to deliver on its promise of “Secure Trading, Steady Growth”.

GemW: Quick Access To New Onchain Trading Opportunities

Focused on emerging onchain assets and trendy meme coins, GemW Onchain Trading emphasizes earlier discovery, faster participation, and broader coverage:

Direct wallet connection with zero gas fees, lowering entry barriers;

One-click copy trading and strategy tools for capturing new opportunities;

Referral rewards and creator incentives, fostering a positive Content–Strategy–Trading loop.

GemW also introduces the exclusive LENS Sniper, a structured evaluation framework across four dimensions — liquidity & trading activity, project growth potential, social traction & influence, and team structure & background. Powered by dynamic data systems, LENS Sniper helps users identify genuinely high-potential projects.



GemW LENS Sniper

GemW on-chain trading is a tangible extension of CoinW’s founding philosophy: “Here For Crypto”.

WConnect: Bridging Across Web3 Ecosystems

Beyond product upgrades, CoinW leverages its flagship initiative, WConnect , to foster collaboration across Web3 ecosystems. Since its launch, WConnect has evolved from a community-focused AMA series into a cross-ecosystem platform integrating content education, project incubation, and trading incentives.

Initially, WConnect engaged the community through AMAs, exploring opportunities for user participation and spotlighting trending projects. It then partnered with Sui Network to launch “WConnect｜Sui Season”, establishing the cross-ecosystem collaboration model that combined technical sharing, trading activities, and project incubation, effectively validating its ecosystem value.

Amid Ethereum’s Petra upgrade and the memecoin wave, WConnect expanded its focus to broader ecosystem topics, hosting AMAs, quiz challenges, community quests, and trading campaigns that closely tie user education to actual trading.

During the 2025 Paris Blockchain Week, the team collaborated with Superteam Europe to launch the “Solana Breakout Hackathon”, driving developers to build on-chain applications and incubate native projects.

Recently, WConnect teamed up with Mantle Network for “ WConnect｜Mantle Season “, focusing on on-chain finance, DeFi, and RWA opportunities. Through AMAs, onchain tasks, and trading & staking rewards, it has created organic interactions between users, developers, and projects, significantly boosting ecosystem engagement.

Through continuous innovation, WConnect has grown from a single event initiative into a central hub connecting projects, users, and trading activities, becoming a key driver of CoinW’s spot trading ecosystem.

Marching Into a New Era of Spot Trading with CoinW

Looking ahead, CoinW will continue strengthening its spot trading ecosystem, focusing on liquidity, matching efficiency, and user experience. Clear fees and smooth trading paths reduce friction, making trading easier and more efficient.

The Mainstream Crypto Trading will keep improving order book depth and risk management. Even in extreme market conditions, the system remains stable. Professional and institutional users enjoy a high-certainty trading experience.

The GemW On-chain Trading tracks new public chains, L2s, RWA, and meme trends. It offers a “discover–verify–participate” user journey, helping users spot potential opportunities early.

WConnect continues to drive ecosystem synergy. Live sessions, guided tasks, and trading incentives connect projects, communities, and trading.

Together, the Mainstream Crypto Trading, GemW On-chain Trading, and WConnect form a complementary three-pillar spot trading ecosystem, balancing stability, innovation, and engagement.

Guided by the philosophy “Slow is Fast”, CoinW maintains both resilience and agility. The platform works with users, developers, and projects to build a more transparent, sustainable blockchain & crypto ecosystem.

About CoinW