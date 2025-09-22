Ecolab Recognizes Chandra Asri Group and Aster with Southeast Asia Impact Awards for Water Conservation Leadership

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ecolab Inc., a global leader in sustainability solutions for water, hygiene, and infection prevention, has recognized Chandra Asri Group for its outstanding leadership and achievements in water conservation and energy optimization across operations in Indonesia and Singapore. The honor comes as part of the Ecolab Southeast Asia Impact Award, highlighting Chandra Asri Group’s exceptional impact and commitment.



Ecolab and Chandra Asri Group team in Singapore



(Left) Christophe Beck, Ecolab Chairman and CEO, with (Right) Erwin Ciputra, President Director and CEO of Chandra Asri Group and Aster

The award acknowledges Chandra Asri Group’s success in optimising water savings of more than 2 million cubic metres and delivering measurable energy efficiencies through innovative solutions and long-term collaboration with Ecolab. The recognition positions Chandra Asri Group as one of the region’s leading industrial champions advancing water circularity and sustainable resource management.

The accolade was presented during a high-level executive meeting in Singapore between Christophe Beck, Ecolab Global Chairman and CEO, and Erwin Ciputra, President Director and CEO of Chandra Asri Group and Aster.

Christophe Beck, Chairman & CEO of Ecolab Inc. said, “Chandra Asri Group and Aster are setting a powerful example of how innovation, partnership and purpose can deliver lasting impact for business and the planet. Their commitment to water circularity and energy efficiency reflects the kind of bold action required to build a more resilient future across Southeast Asia. Together, we’re proving that operational excellence, business growth and environmental progress don’t have to be mutually exclusive.”

Erwin Ciputra, President Director and CEO of Chandra Asri Group and Aster, said “Sustainability is the core of Chandra Asri Group’s transformation and growth journey. Our partnership with Ecolab has been instrumental in helping us advance water circularity and optimise resource efficiency. As we expand across Southeast Asia, we look forward to deepening this collaboration to deliver solutions that not only strengthen our operations but also contribute to a more resilient and sustainable future. Ecolab has been a valuable partner in helping us improve safety, optimize resource use and reduce environmental footprint.”

Diego Trujillo, VP & GM for Downstream Ecolab Southeast Asia, shared, “We’re proud of the long-standing partnership with Chandra Asri Group in Singapore and Indonesia and excited for regional collaborations for sustainable growth. The teams from both organizations have expertise and exceptional dedication to delivering operational excellence, continuous improvements, and putting safety first.”

The partnership continues to expand across strategic areas, reinforcing both companies’ commitment to advancing sustainable innovation in the region:

Water Circularity: Reducing, reusing, and reclaiming water across business operations, to address water scarcity and minimise reliance on freshwater resources Sustainable Growth through Water-Energy Nexus: Optimising water use and reducing the energy required for moving water, heating, cooling, and pumping Innovation and Digital Transformation: Leveraging real-time monitoring and advanced water technologies to enhance efficiency, performance and resilience

Notably, Ecolab has developed a wastewater treatment facility in Singapore on Aster Chemicals & Energy Jurong Island with a capacity to treat and reuse up to 24,000 cubic meters of wastewater each month.

About Ecolab

A trusted partner for millions of customers, Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is a global sustainability leader offering water, hygiene and infection prevention solutions and services that protect people and the resources vital to life. Building on more than a century of innovation, Ecolab has annual sales of $16 billion, employs approximately 48,000 associates and operates in more than 170 countries around the world. The company delivers comprehensive science-based solutions, data-driven insights and world-class service to advance food safety, maintain clean and safe environments, and optimize water and energy use. Ecolab’s innovative solutions improve operational efficiencies and sustainability for customers in the food, healthcare, high tech, life sciences, hospitality and industrial markets. For more information, visit www.ecolab.com.

About Chandra Asri Group

Chandra Asri Group is a leading provider of energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast Asia, supplying products and services to various manufacturing industries in both domestic and international markets. Since the Group’s establishment in 1992, Chandra Asri has grown from strength to build our reputation as a reliable growth partner, with strategically well positioned assets in Indonesia and Singapore. The Group’s asset base includes a refinery with a capacity of 237,000 barrels per day alongside a 1.1 million metric ton per annum ethylene cracker on Bukom Island, 2.5 million metric ton per annum downstream chemicals on Jurong Island and Indonesia’s one and only naphtha cracker located in Cilegon with a capacity of 0.9 million metric ton per annum. The Company’s business is supported by core infrastructure assets, including energy, water, ports & storage, and logistics. For more information, visit www.chandra-asri.com.

About Aster

Aster Group is a leading provider of energy, chemical, and infrastructure solutions in Southeast Asia, supplying products and services to various manufacturing industries in both domestic and international markets. It is a Chandra Asri-led joint venture with Glencore. Since Chandra Asri Group’s establishment in 1992, the Group has grown from strength to strength to build its reputation as a reliable growth partner, with strategically well positioned assets in Indonesia and Singapore. The Group’s total asset base includes a refinery with a capacity of 237,000 barrels per day alongside a 1.1 million metric ton naphtha cracker on Bukom Island, 2.5 million metric tons of downstream chemical assets on Jurong Island, and a 0.9 million metric ton naphtha cracker in Cilegon. The company’s business is supported by core infrastructure assets, including energy, electricity, water, jetty, and tank farm facilities. For more information, visit www.aster.com.sg.