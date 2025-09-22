Hon’ble CM of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Inaugurates Apollo Athenaa – Asia’s First Dedicated Cancer Centre for Women

NEW DELHI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (AHEL) recently announced the launch of Apollo Athenaa – Asia’s First Dedicated Cancer Centre for Women, located in E2-E3, Defence Colony, New Delhi. The centre was inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Rekha Gupta, in the presence of Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group; Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi; Shri Neeraj Basoya, Member of the Legislative Assembly; Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, AHEL; and Mr. Harshad Reddy, Director, Group Oncology, AHEL.



Speaking at the inauguration, Smt. Rekha Gupta, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Delhi, said: “Cancer care for women is a deeply sensitive issue, and it gives me great satisfaction to see us moving towards real empowerment for women. Apollo Athenaa will stand as a milestone in cancer care, ensuring dignity, security, and privacy for every woman.”

In the recent past, more women than men have been diagnosed with cancer, notably with cancers in women accounting for the highest incidence. A new study from ICMR’s National Cancer Registry Programme (NCRP) has revealed that breast and cervical cancers are the most common types of cancers among Indian women.

Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Founder-Chairman, Apollo Hospitals Group, said: “Apollo Athenaa represents a new horizon in women’s healthcare, where cutting-edge science meets compassion, and every woman is assured of dignity and timely care. It reflects our enduring belief that India can lead the world not just in medical innovation, but in reimagining healthcare as a force for hope and humanity.”

Ms. Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi, said, “As cancer is rising at an alarming pace, the Government of India has introduced robust policies and strategic interventions to enhance prevention, early detection, treatment, and patient care nationwide. Our government is also consistently prioritising women’s health. Apollo’s transformative initiative and setting a global benchmark in women-centric cancer care will complement the national health mission.”

Ms. Preetha Reddy, Executive Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd, said: “Apollo Athenaa is not just a hospital—it’s a movement, a symbol of progress, empathy, and commitment to women’s health. By focusing exclusively on cancers affecting women, Athenaa offers personalised care that respects dignity, enables early detection, improves outcomes, and restores hope.”

Website: https://www.apollohospitals.com/hospitals/apollo-athenaa-womens-cancer-centre