Locksley Continues to Strengthen its Position in Paving Pathway to 100% Made in America

Company Reports Exceptional Initial Metallurgical Results for Its US Mojave Project

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Locksley Resources Ltd. (ASX: LKY; OTCQB: LKYRF) announced it has achieved significant results from initial metallurgical testwork completed by the company on samples collected from the Desert Antimony Mine (DAM) Prospect. These results validate that the Mojave Project can deliver feedstock required to underpin a domestic mine-to-market antimony supply chain. Recovery rates of the level indicated in the initial testing confirm Locksley’s pathway to 100% Made in America Antimony, which is directly aligned with U.S. government priorities for onshore critical mineral supply security.

For the six samples assessed, antimony grades ranged from a low of 27.5% to a high of 39.1%. Recovery rates ranged from 82.9% to 85.9% among the six samples. Additional details are available here: https://cdn-api.markitdigital.com/apiman-gateway/ASX/asx-research/1.0/file/2924-02996029-6A1284968&v=c2533a54e2514fb77a8f93f84db686e1125273e9

“This is an excellent milestone to have achieved for the Mojave Project,” said Julian Woodcock, Technical Director of Locksley Resources. “It demonstrates that conventional flotation technology is suitable to produce a stibnite concentrate from the Desert Antimony Mine Prospect. What is also remarkable is the success of the testwork on surface samples, which have been susceptible to oxidation. I am extremely encouraged by the results and optimistic that with further testwork we will be able to improve on this already high-quality first-pass outcome. This activity continues to rapidly advance our strategy to provide onshore supply of antimony to the U.S. market.”

Concentrate from these tests was sent to Rice University to commence with Deep Eutectic Solvent Extraction testwork using Rice University’s Deep Solv™ methodology, in conjunction with the recently announced partnership by Locksley and Rice.

Locksley Resources (https://www.locksleyresources.com.au) is an Australian-based explorer focused on critical minerals and base metals, with assets in both the U.S. and Australia. The company is actively advancing its U.S. asset, the Mojave Project, in California, targeting rare earth elements (REEs) and antimony. The company has also announced a strategic collaboration with Rice University to develop DeepSolv™, for domestic processing of North American antimony. The agreement is part of Locksley’s U.S. Critical Minerals and Energy Resilience Strategy to accelerate “mine-to-market” deployment of antimony in the U.S.

Contact: Beverly Jedynak, beverly.jedynak@viriathus.com, 312-943-1123; 773-350-5793 (cell)