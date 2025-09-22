Plume Appoints Former NASA Engineer, Startup CTO Mik Cox as Senior Vice President of Technology Innovation

Cox brings leadership experience in IoT, smart home, and AI-powered systems to help Plume define and deploy its next wave of market-defining technology for ISPs

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Plume today appointed former Ubiety Chief Technology Officer and NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) engineer Mik Cox as Senior Vice President of Technology Innovation. Cox will lead the company’s new technology innovation team, which will build upon Plume’s legacy of innovation and define and realize its next market-defining technology for customers. With almost half a billion devices connected to the Plume intelligent platform, Cox joins at a critical time when the company is shifting to a more open and collaborative approach in helping ISPs deliver smarter Wi-Fi experiences and building for the future.



Mik Cox joins Plume as Senior Vice President of Technology Innovation.

Cox brings a track record of innovation and fresh perspective to Plume’s leadership team. Cox will work across product, engineering, sales, and data teams to translate frontier research into enterprise grade solutions for ISPs that move the conversation from raw speed to more reliable, proactive, and personalized Wi-Fi experiences in the home. From responsible AI adoption and self-healing home networks to the creation of a network intelligence operating system, Cox will play an important role in setting technology priorities for the company and deploying those at scale with Plume’s ecosystem partners and customers.

“Mik brings a mix of engineering chops, entrepreneurial spirit, and forward-looking thinking to this new role which will help create the roadmap for our next category-defining products for customers,” said Dan Herscovici, CEO of Plume. “Service providers are moving beyond speed to a world where personalized experiences and reliability will win the day. Mik will help to identify these opportunities with his team and align our product technology strategy accordingly. He and his team are already hard at work.”

Cox joins Plume from Ubiety , where he rose from founding engineer to CTO. He led the creation of Ubiety’s novel presence detection platform, the first AI system that determines presence using wireless signals emitted by electronic devices. At NASA’s JPL, Cox helped develop NASA’s first Alexa skill and led the popular Open Source Rover project. His team prototyped and delivered smart home and other connected technologies that improved the NASA campus by blending AI, data science, RFID systems, and other sensor networks.

“Plume has built an impressive foundation of technology capabilities and intelligent connectivity that defined a category,” says Cox. “I am eager to build on this innovative DNA by embarking on frontier R&D efforts and turning them into carrier-grade products. Plume is a company with the data, the partnerships, and I believe the vision to again define what next-generation network intelligence will be – and what it can unlock for service providers and their subscribers.”

Cox is the latest executive hire from Plume as it reshapes its executive team with an eye on better supporting its ISP partners, embracing open standards, and advancing innovations that power the future of connectivity in the home. These hires hail from a range of industries such as broadband, artificial intelligence, IoT, cybersecurity, and blockchain – each area playing an important role in this mission.

Plume is also excited to announce two additional team members who are joining the company and will be part of Plume’s engineering leadership team. Gavin Rawson has joined as Vice President, Engineering for the EU market, with previous experience at Bitdefender and CUJO AI. Sean Li joins as Vice President of Operations, following leadership roles at Klaviyo and Zscaler.