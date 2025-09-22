Ricoh Hong Kong and UBTECH Join Forces to launch HK Full-Spectrum AI & Robotics Partnership

Leveraging UBTECH and Ricoh InnoAI Expertise to Co-create Comprehensive AI Robotics Ecosystem

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ricoh Hong Kong Limited and UBTECH Robotics (HK.9880) have announced a landmark partnership leveraging UBTECH and Ricoh InnoAI Expertise to accelerate AI and robotics adoption across Hong Kong’s education and commercial sectors. This collaboration marks UBTECH’s Full-Spectrum partnership in Hong Kong that spans across education (AI2Edu), business commercial (AI2B), and government (AI2G) sectors, aiming to build a comprehensive AI and robotics ecosystem that supports innovation, talent development, and industry transformation.

Building the AI & Robotics Ecosystem

A key initiative includes establishing the AI Education (AI2Edu) R&D Hub at Ricoh’s InnoAI Center in Cyberport to co-create future ready solutions. This hub will integrate UBTECH’s robotics platforms with Ricoh’s InnoAI Hub, technology and InnoAI ecosystem partners to co-develop smart teaching solutions and immersive STEM learning experiences.

Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong Limited, highlighted the partnership’s strategic importance: “By uniting UBTECH’s innovative robotics solutions with our established Ricoh InnoAI Hub ecosystem, we’re creating unprecedented opportunities for Hong Kong’s education sector. This synergy will transform how we approach AI and robotics education, while delivering practical applications across commercial sectors. Our vision is to build a comprehensive platform where academic excellence meets real-world innovation. This collaboration aligns with Hong Kong’s strategic direction under the 14th Five-Year Plan, reinforcing the city’s role as a regional leader in AI and robotics development.”

Transforming Education with AI & Robotics

The partnership introduces the Ricoh x UBTECH AI Robotics Competition for primary and secondary schools, complemented by AI-Powered Smart School Kits that integrate UBTECH’s robotics with Ricoh’s InnoAI tools and Teacher & Student Training Program to promote hands-on learning and school operation efficiency.

Driving Innovation in Commercial Enterprises

Beyond education, the partnership will expand Ricoh InnoAI and robotics applications into warehouse automation, logistics operations, and smart property management, helping Hong Kong businesses enhance operational efficiency and embrace digital transformation.

Mr. Tan Yongzhou, Deputy General Manager of Overseas sales & Marketing Center at UBTECH, shared his vision: “Our partnership with Ricoh Hong Kong represents a significant milestone in advancing robotics education and application in Hong Kong. Together, we are creating a comprehensive ecosystem that will nurture the next generation of technology innovators while providing practical solutions for various sectors.”



Mr. Ricky Chong, Managing Director of Ricoh Hong Kong Limited (left) and Mr. Tan Yongzhou, Deputy General Manager of Overseas sales & Marketing Center at UBTECH (right) finished the contract signing.

About Ricoh (Hong Kong) Limited

Established in 1963, Ricoh (Hong Kong) Limited focuses on digital services and office solutions. Entering the era of digital transformation, Ricoh’s Four Areas of Expertise includes Hybrid Workplace, Workflow & Automation, Cloud & IT Infrastructure, and Cybersecurity. Ricoh has been actively advocating corporate evolution in recent years, accompanied by digital services and four customer values: Simplifying Complexity, Uncovering Hidden Opportunities, Overcoming Obstacles, and Embracing Diversity, bringing people and technology together, so companies can focus on forward.

For more information, please visit www.ricoh.com.hk

About UBTECH

Founded in March 2012, UBTECH is a leading firm in humanoid and smart service robots, listed on HKEX Main Board (9880.HK) on Dec 29, 2023. Guided by “bringing intelligent robots to every family”, it has independent full-stack humanoid tech, holds over 2,680 patents (484 international) by Dec 2024, and offers “hardware+software+service” solutions across industries, driving human-robot co-existence.

For more information, please visit www.ubtrobot.com/en/