SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 2025 International Digital Energy Expo opened Sept. 18 at the Shenzhen Convention and Exhibition Center in Futian District, attracting more than 2,000 enterprises from over 50 countries. Focusing on the deep integration of digital technology and energy, the event has garnered strong interest from international participants, who see it as a window into the future of the energy sector. The exhibition showcased over 300 cutting-edge technologies from the entire energy supply chain, from power generation and grid networks to load management and storage.



Shenzhen leads digital energy development, the International Digital Energy Expo 2025 has opened

A key moment of the opening ceremony was the release of the “2025 Shenzhen Digital Energy White Paper.” This document outlines a strategic implementation path for Shenzhen to establish itself as a global pioneer in digital energy. Its core strategy focuses on six areas: energy production, grid, load, storage, digitalization, and decarbonization.

The plan aims to create three flagship initiatives for the city: a next-generation “Supercharging City 2.0,” an integrated power charging-storage-discharge network, and a cloud-based virtual power plant management platform. The white paper details that these will be achieved by establishing four major centers, cultivating leading industrial companies ranking among the top 100, and developing 10 key solutions.

China has evolved from a “technology follower” to a “rule maker” in the digital energy sector, playing a pivotal role in reshaping global energy governance. This year’s expo, that closed on Sept. 21, featured dedicated zones for international exhibitors and business matchmaking, providing a platform for cooperation and exchange. The event has also attracted official delegations from Arab countries, Hungary, Italy, Portugal, and other countries, who shared their region’s energy transition experiences and investment opportunities.

The exhibition had a dedicated zone for electric heavy-duty trucks, with seven key enterprises, including BYD, Skyworth, Dongfeng, GAC, XCMG, Deepway, and Dawei Hongde, deploying nearly 10 electric heavy-duty trucks, fully demonstrating Shenzhen’s speed as a “Supercharging City 2.0”. BYD’s Haohan Energy Storage system made its global debut, boasting a minimum unit capacity of 14.5 MWh, setting a new world record. Huawei showcased its smart photovoltaic technology, smart charging network, and digital and intelligent power facility solution. CGN exhibited “Hualong One”, its third-generation million-kilowatt pressurized water reactor (PWR) technology. Sunwoda presented the industry’s first large-capacity supercharging cell specifically designed for heavy-duty trucks.

These groundbreaking practices demonstrate Shenzhen’s innovative strength in the digital energy field and provide replicable “Shenzhen solutions” for high-density cities worldwide to achieve their own energy transformation.