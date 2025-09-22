TWSC Launches Enterprise Storage Solutions to Provide Reliable, Localized Support for AI Data Centers

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The rapid evolution of artificial intelligence is accelerating the upgrade of computing infrastructure. As a core hardware component, storage is undergoing comprehensive improvements in both capacity and performance. Leveraging its full-stack self-developed technology and systematic product roadmap, TWSC is actively expanding into the enterprise storage sector, delivering innovative solutions for high-value scenarios such as AI servers and data centers, and driving breakthroughs for domestic storage in critical fields.



TWSC Full-Stack Intelligent Storage for the Enterprise

AI Servers and Data Centers Drive Storage Upgrades as Localization Opportunities Emerge

The explosive growth of AI and related technologies has created surging demand for training and inference data, propelling high-performance SSDs to become a core storage configuration in data centers and AI servers. With their high bandwidth and low latency, SSDs can significantly enhance data processing efficiency.

According to IDC, the Chinese enterprise SSD market reached USD 6.25 billion in 2024, a year-on-year increase of 187.9%, and is expected to exceed USD 9.1 billion by 2029. Meanwhile, international vendors still hold over 65% market share, leaving a rapidly opening window for domestic alternatives.

Since 2023, TWSC has been building its enterprise storage business, establishing five R&D centers in Shenzhen, Hangzhou, Chengdu, Beijing, and Changsha. The company has assembled specialized teams in chip design, firmware development, and hardware engineering, while also strengthening product testing and mass production capabilities. TWSC is committed to addressing the full spectrum of enterprise SSD technologies, deeply aligning with the requirements of AI computing and data center infrastructure. From product R&D to large-scale delivery, TWSC continuously enhances its full-stack capabilities, offering industry-leading manufacturing capacity and quality assurance.

Full-Stack Self-Developed Technology to Build High-Performance Enterprise Storage Solutions

Enterprise storage demands high performance, low latency, high reliability, and strong stability. As one of the few domestic companies with end-to-end self-developed capabilities spanning controller chips, firmware algorithms, hardware design, and manufacturing, TWSC leverages its robust enterprise R&D and testing teams to deliver complete enterprise storage solutions. These include PCIe/SATA SSDs and RDIMM memory modules, developed through systematic hardware engineering, innovative firmware optimization, and in-depth media application research.

Joint Validation with Key Customers to ensure stable integration

TWSC has built one of China’s leading enterprise R&D and testing laboratories, equipped with advanced tools such as PCIe Gen5 protocol analyzers, high-speed logic analyzers, and PCIe Gen5 high-performance thermal chambers. The lab operates with over 1,000 servers covering mainstream CPUs and server platforms worldwide. TWSC has also established joint reliability testing labs, covering everything from component-level validation to full-system compatibility testing.

Through multi-platform customization and validation, TWSC products deliver both performance and reliability in AI and data center environments. The company has successfully entered the core supply chains of leading cloud providers, achieving stable large-scale shipments.

“5+2+N” Global Supply Chain Strategy to Ensure Efficient Delivery

TWSC integrates “R&D & Products + Manufacturing + Delivery” under its “5+2+N” global supply chain framework, combining five R&D centers with two smart manufacturing bases to advance industrial collaboration and resource integration.

To further strengthen production and delivery, TWSC has increased its investment in the “PCIe SSD Controller and Module Project” from 499 million yuan to 743 million yuan, adding a new facility in Guangming District, Shenzhen as a core in-house capacity supplement. Moving forward, TWSC will rely on its dual smart manufacturing bases in Futian and Guangming District to integrate validation capabilities and laboratory resources, forming a full-chain guarantee from R&D to mass production. This will enhance the rapid responsiveness of AI storage products and better meet market demand for high-quality, reliable, and customized storage solutions, reinforcing TWSC ‘s ability to deliver enterprise storage products with stable, high standards.

Looking Ahead

TWSC will continue to strengthen its full-stack enterprise storage technology, fully supporting AI computing and data center development. By advancing large-scale deployment of domestic high-end storage, TWSC is committed to enabling greater self-sufficiency and high-quality growth in China’s storage industry.