This update brings the convenience of Tap-to-Unlock capabilities to nearly all smartphone users from a single lock for maximum cross-platform convenience

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, today announced a major update to its Bolt NFC smart lock that brings seamless NFC tap-to-unlock functionality for the vast majority of Android smartphone users. This update dramatically expands the lock’s convenient user experience to nearly all smartphone users, and strengthens its position as the most platform-inclusive smart lock available.



ULTRALOQ Updates Bolt NFC to Support Android Tap-to-Unlock

At launch, the Bolt NFC was recognized for its native Apple Home Key integration. This update now ensures that Android users can also enjoy fast, key-free entry with a simple tap of their smartphone. By extending NFC support across both iOS and Android, ULTRALOQ continues to lead in building a lock that adapts to every household.

Key Enhancement Details

Broad Android NFC Compatibility: Tap-to-unlock now works across nearly all NFC-enabled Android devices.

Tap-and-Go Entry: Android users can unlock without opening an app or waking the screen. A quick tap is all it takes.

Platform Flexibility: To optimize the experience, Android users may need to adjust NFC settings (e.g., default NFC app selection). This ensures smooth unlocking while continuing to support popular wallet apps for payments.

Future-Ready Security: On Android 16 and higher, users can turn off “Require device unlock for NFC” to enable true one-tap entry, balancing speed and security to fit individual preference.

Comprehensive Access Ecosystem

The Bolt NFC remains the only smart lock that supports such a wide array of tap-based entry methods in one device:

Apple Home Key (iPhone & Apple Watch)

Android NFC smartphones

NFC/RFID cards & tags

ULTRALOQ key fobs

“This update is another step toward making smart security inclusive and flexible,” said Raj Sundar, Senior Product Director at Xthings. “We‘ve taken the effortless Apple Home Key experience and brought it to Android—while recognizing that every user manages their phone differently. By giving people the choice to configure NFC in the way that fits their daily routines, we‘re making sure every household, whether iOS, Android, or both, can unlock with confidence and convenience.”

Competitive Advantage

While many NFC-enabled smart locks remain tied to a single ecosystem, the Bolt NFC provides a unified solution. Mixed-device households can finally enjoy broad, flexible, and reliable NFC access, without being locked into proprietary hardware or a single mobile platform.

Pricing & Availability

The Bolt NFC is available today for $199.99 MSRP at ultraloq.com, Amazon, and the tm:rw flagship store in New York. The new Android NFC functionality is available today via a free U home app update.

About ULTRALOQ

ULTRALOQ, a best-selling smart lock brand under Xthings, is dedicated to developing innovative and secure smart access solutions. With a focus on blending cutting-edge technology with universal convenience, ULTRALOQ products are designed to provide a secure and keyless entry experience for both homes and businesses, making smart security more accessible than ever.

Media Contact: Morgan Zhang, morgan.zhang@xthings.com