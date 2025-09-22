Unleash Your Tennis: Aceii One, the AI Hitting Partner That Trains, Teaches, and Competes

HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — For tennis players, one of the toughest challenges isn’t the sport itself—it’s finding the right partner, keeping up consistent practice, and affording quality coaching. Aceii One, the world’s first AI-powered tennis hitting partner, is here to change that.



Aceii One — Carry-on suitcase design with 2-in-1 ball bag & container

Developed by robotics and sports-tech startup Aceii, Aceii One is more than a ball machine. It’s designed as a true on-court companion: a partner that rallies, a coach that guides, and a competitor that challenges.

A Partner Always Ready to Play

Unlike traditional machines that simply feed balls, Aceii One moves dynamically along the baseline, tracking shots and returning them with rhythm. Players can enjoy human-like rallies, sharpen their skills through progressive drills, or step into gamified match play with real scoring and challenges.

Coaching, Training, Competition in One

Interactive Coaching : Structured courses filmed with professional coaches, paired with AI feedback that adapts to each player’s level.

: Structured courses filmed with professional coaches, paired with AI feedback that adapts to each player’s level. Creative Drills : Practice modes ranging from deep/short alternation to cruising baseline patterns, designed to build precision and stamina.

: Practice modes ranging from deep/short alternation to cruising baseline patterns, designed to build precision and stamina. Gamified Competition: Challenge, Battle, and Ranking modes transform repetition into real competition, giving players goals and progression.

Built for Real Courts

Aceii One pairs advanced AI with smart hardware:

Dual-camera vertical stereo vision for precise ball & player tracking in all light conditions.

for precise ball & player tracking in all light conditions. Two-stage acceleration system enabling 0.5s feed intervals and speeds up to 80 mph.

enabling 0.5s feed intervals and speeds up to 80 mph. Differential dual-drive with foldable legs for stable, portable design that sets up in seconds.

for stable, portable design that sets up in seconds. 120-ball capacity, app and gesture control, plus compatibility with multiple court types and even pickleball.

Tried and Tested

Earlier this year, Aceii One was demonstrated in Los Angeles and New York during the US Open period. Influencers, coaches, and players had the chance to test the machine, and feedback was unanimous: it felt closer to a real hitting partner than any traditional ball machine.

“We refused to build just another machine,” said Ricky Liu, founder of Aceii. “Aceii One learns with you, rallies with you, and competes with you. It’s about making tennis more accessible, more rewarding, and more fun.”

Availability

Aceii One will launch exclusively on Kickstarter on September 23, 2025 at 9:00 AM ET / 6:00 AM PT, with special early-bird pricing available for backers. As of now, there have been over a thousand followers.

About Aceii

Aceii is a robotics and sports technology team with over a decade of experience in intelligent systems. The company’s mission is to merge AI and sport to create tools that make training smarter and more engaging. With Aceii One, Aceii is pioneering the next era of AI-assisted tennis.

For more information, visit https://aceiilab.com

CONTACT: Aceii marketing@aceii.ai