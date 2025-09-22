Workato Launches AI Institute Alliance to Accelerate Talent Development and Innovation

The AI Institute Alliance aims to spearhead the future of work through skills development and industry collaboration.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Workato ®, the leader in agentic orchestration, today announced the launch of the AI Institute Alliance. This launch represents a significant milestone in Singapore’s AI workforce development landscape to boost the thriving local ecosystem of AI talents. In conjunction with education partners – Nanyang Polytechnic, Republic Polytechnic, Temasek Polytechnic, Singapore Polytechnic, Ngee Ann Polytechnic, Singapore University of Social Sciences, and National University of Singapore – the AI Institute Alliance aims to equip the next-generation workforce with cutting-edge AI and automation skills that directly translate to workplace readiness and economic impact.



Launch of AI Institute Alliance at World of Workato 2025 Singapore

In a welcome address, Simon Chesterman, Senior Director of AI Governance at AI Singapore and Vice Provost at the National University of Singapore, spoke about “The University Disrupted: Higher Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence”. He highlighted the opportunities and challenges facing universities and their students, and the changing role of education in an economic landscape being reshaped by AI.

“As AI disrupts the traditional model of higher education, universities can benefit from collaboration with industry to ensure that our graduates have the skills both to survive and to thrive in this brave new world,” said Chesterman. “That means understanding the potential and the limitations of the latest technology, as well as having the adaptability and resilience to identify and seize the next big thing. It also means accepting that you will never truly finish your education, we all need to be lifelong learners.”

The launch programme also featured a panel discussion titled “Bridging Education and Enterprise: Preparing the Next Generation of AI Leaders,” exploring industry perspectives on AI skills gaps and workforce readiness. The panel was moderated by Carter Busse, CIO of Workato, with industry leaders Colin Yip, Regional Head of IT, SEA at PSA, and Miguel Ho, Head of Process Automation at FairPrice Group.

Building on Proven Success

This partnership builds on Workato’s previous contributions in Singapore’s education sector. Having already equipped more than 3,000 tertiary students with essential automation and integration skills through comprehensive partnerships, Workato is now expanding its training to offer students and educators advanced, enterprise-level automation skills, helping them achieve greater professional impact. By facilitating direct industry connections, the collaboration will tackle changing global hiring needs and bridge the skills gap in AI and automation technologies.

Workato has connected numerous industry partners and customers with emerging tech talent through its training programs over the past three years. This includes the Port of Singapore Authority (PSA Singapore), which has brought on six Workato-certified students and a lecturer from Nanyang Polytechnic to enhance their intern onboarding and offboarding processes and build mission-critical IT automations. Encouraged by PSA Singapore’s success, NTUC FairPrice Group is also engaging certified students to support its Digital HR project. The project uses Fairprice’s in-house employee application, MyApp, as the central platform for staff to apply for Flexible Work Arrangements (FWA). Behind the scenes, Workato manages records, API integrations, and related processes–streamlining compliance with Ministry of Manpower (MOM) guidelines while improving employee convenience.

Combined with the company’s recent initiatives, including the Workato x IMDA National Developer Challenge , which attracted Singapore’s brightest developers, students, and citizen technologists, Workato is working to directly connect educators with leading companies and facilitate knowledge transfer through guest lectures and learning journeys.

“This alliance marks our latest effort in helping Singapore become a global AI hub,” said June Lee, Senior Vice President and General Manager APAC at Workato. “By bringing together leading educational institutions with industry expertise, we are creating pathways for the next generation of AI talents to drive meaningful transformation across enterprises. We’re not just teaching technology, we’re shaping the future of work by creating good jobs and better lives for all Singaporeans.”

Comprehensive Talent Development

In alignment with Singapore’s National AI Strategy 2.0, this partnership combines AI excellence with the reskilling and upskilling of individuals, businesses and communities. Through Workato’s agentic orchestration platform, participants gain hands-on experience and acquire skills to utilise AI confidently and responsibly. Participants will also receive mentorship from experts, and secure internships with leading companies across Workato’s ecosystem.

Further, Workato will partner with AI Singapore to sponsor a track at the National AI Student Challenge 2026. Participants will have the opportunity to develop practical, future-ready solutions for an AI-driven economy. This includes learning to build AI agents that serve as digital twins to augment workplace productivity, as well as applying Generative AI tools to transform core business operations.

About Workato

Workato transforms technology complexity into business opportunity. As the leading agentic orchestration company, Workato empowers enterprises to connect and unify data, processes, applications, and experiences. Its AI-driven platform enables teams to navigate complex workflows in real-time, driving efficiency and agility. Trusted by more than 12,000 global customers, Workato empowers organizations of every size to unlock new value and lead in today’s fast-changing world. Learn how Workato helps businesses of all sizes achieve more at workato.com.