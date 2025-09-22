WuXi AppTec Implements Its First Interim Dividend Plan, Distributing RMB1.03 Billion in Cash Dividends

SHANGHAI, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (Stock Codes: 603259.SH/2359.HK), a global company that provides a broad portfolio of R&D and manufacturing services to enable companies in the pharmaceutical and life science industries, implemented its first interim dividend plan, distributing a total of RMB1.03 billion in cash dividends.

So far this year, to enhance shareholder value, WuXi AppTec has distributed a total of RMB4.88 billion in cash dividends to investors through its annual dividend, special dividend and interim dividend. The Company’s cash dividends, combined with share repurchases and cancellations implemented this year, total RMB6.88 billion, representing over 70% of the net profit attributable to the owners of the Company in 2024.

For A-share shareholders, please refer to the Company’s announcement HERE.

For H‑share shareholders, please refer to the Company’s announcement HERE.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec is a trusted partner and contributor to the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries, providing R&D and manufacturing services that help advance healthcare innovation. With operations across Asia, Europe, and North America, we offer integrated, end-to-end services through our unique CRDMO (Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization) platform. We are privileged to work alongside nearly 6,000 partners across 30+ countries, supporting their efforts to bring breakthrough treatments to patients. Guided by our vision that every drug can be made and every disease can be treated, we are committed to advancing breakthroughs for patients—one collaboration at a time. Learn more at www.wuxiapptec.com.