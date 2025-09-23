Aiper to Bring Innovative Cordless Robotic Cleaning Technology to the Professional Trade Market Through Strategic Partnership with POOLCORP

Aiper Aims to Expand Reach and Support with Brick & Mortar Pool Retail Stores and Pool Service Professionals

ATLANTA, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Aiper, a global leader in cordless robotic pool cleaners, is proud to announce a strategic agreement with Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM: POOL), the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool supplies, equipment, pool building materials, and related outdoor living products.

Beginning in 2026, independent retailers, pool builders, and service companies across North America and beyond will have access to Aiper’s full suite of innovative robotic pool cleaners, including exclusive products, through POOLCORP’s global B2B supply chain of over 450 locations. By partnering with the industry’s most trusted distributor, Aiper will deepen its commitment to the trade, delivering innovative, high-performance robotic cleaners that serve the evolving needs of modern, affordable pool care.

“This innovative agreement with POOLCORP marks a significant milestone in Aiper’s growth strategy,” said Richard Wang, Founder and CEO of Aiper. “It opens the door to the most influential network of industry professionals in the pool and outdoor living space, and we’re excited to bring our products to retailers and pool professionals who value quality, performance, and innovation.”

POOLCORP, the world’s largest distributor of swimming pool supplies and outdoor products, maintains the industry’s most extensive on-hand inventory network – offering over 200,000 products for over 2,000 leading manufacturers and vendors. Adding Aiper to POOLCORP’s extensive supplier portfolio reflects the distributor’s focus on delivering products that give independent retailers and service professionals a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

“The pool industry is in need of innovation. Our intent is to be the delivery vehicle to accelerate innovation and ultimately enhance our customers’ experience and that of every pool owner. As the leading distributor in the sector, it’s been our long-standing commitment to partner with those who share the same vision for growth,” said Jonathan Pechon, Vice President of Supply Chain and Operations for POOLCORP. “Our partnership with Aiper brings one of the most in-demand and innovative product categories to market, advancing cordless robotic cleaner technology and creating unprecedented opportunities for industry professionals and independent retailers to offer these products to pool owners nationwide,” Pechon added.

About Aiper

Aiper is the global pioneer of cordless robotic pool cleaning technology and a leader in smart yard product solutions. Through its “Bring Vacation Home” campaign, Aiper empowers homeowners to transform their backyards into a personal vacation retreat with the help of innovative, smarter, and greener product solutions that effortlessly handle pool and lawn maintenance to save time, money, and energy. From state-of-the-art pool cleaners to intelligent irrigation systems, Aiper delivers a comprehensive backyard ecosystem of products that simplify outdoor maintenance so users can enjoy more leisure and fun. Renowned for excellence, Aiper products have garnered prestigious awards, including the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, and editorial awards from USA Today and TWICE. Additionally, Aiper has been recognized as a CES Innovation Awards honoree in 2023, 2024, and 2025, underscoring its commitment to pioneering smart yard solutions.

About Pool Corporation

Pool Corporation (Nasdaq/GSM: POOL) is the world’s largest wholesale distributor of swimming pool and related backyard products. POOL operates over 450 sales centers in North America, Europe and Australia through which it distributes more than 200,000 products to roughly 125,000 wholesale customers. For more information about POOLCORP, please visit www.poolcorp.com. Or, if you’re a pool industry professional, please visit www.POOL360.com to shop now.