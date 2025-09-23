Appier Announces Full Product Line Infused with Agentic AI, Ushering in a New Era of ROI Driven Marketing Solutions

Reshaping the Marketing Ecosystem with Autonomous, Adaptive and Agentic AI

TAIPEI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Appier (TSE: 4180), a leading AI native software company, today announced the infusion of Agentic AI across its entire product portfolio and the launch of eight purpose built AI Agents. Designed to help advertisers and marketers deliver predictable ROI, the new suite redefines how data and AI power every stage of the customer journey. Unlike one off task automation, Appier’s Agents combine predictive insights with industry best practices to coordinate end to end actions, accelerating time to ROI and driving measurable business impact.

Built on its vision of “One Data. One Experience. One Agentic World,” Appier outlined the roadmap for its AI Agents. The new framework reimagines how data is collected and activated, instantly connecting, unifying and operationalizing fragmented datasets to surface real time market shifts and enable autonomous, adaptive and intelligent omnichannel marketing. With AI Agents, brands gain a 24/7 autonomous marketing partner that supports teams from strategy through execution, helping them overcome legacy constraints and make clearer, more confident decisions.

Appier’s eight upgraded AI Agents span three product lines: Advertising Cloud (Coding Agent, Director Agent, ROI Agent), Personalization Cloud (Sales Agent, Campaign Agent, Service Agent), and Data Cloud (Audience Agent, Insight Agent). Built with deep industry expertise, these Agents train on each brand’s proprietary knowledge to create predictive models that turn data into predictable revenue and returns. Paired with 24/7 self learning and automated optimization, they deliver hyper personalized engagement at scale. As these Agents interconnect, enterprises can establish seamless agentic workflows that further improve precision and efficiency while amplifying business outcomes.

“The essence of Agentic AI is turning goals into executable, autonomous applications and workflows,” said Chih-Han Yu, Co-founder and CEO of Appier. “Backed by more than a decade of proven experience in AI and martech, Appier orchestrates specialized AI Agents into an end to end agentic ecosystem. This intelligent marketing network acts like a highly collaborative team that adapts in real time to handle growing marketing complexity and deliver sustainable impact and revenue.”

Appier’s Eight Dedicated AI Agents Accelerate the Transformation of AI into ROI

With eight interconnected Agents across the customer journey, marketing teams can plan smarter, act faster and capture every touchpoint to engage consumers.

Coding Agent — Auto generates playable ads and interactive videos that showcase core features through gamified experiences, driving higher conversions and installs.

— Auto generates playable ads and interactive videos that showcase core features through gamified experiences, driving higher conversions and installs. Director Agent — Combines LLMs with GenAI to produce ad creatives, brand videos and interactive assets while enforcing brand style and compliance requirements.

— Combines LLMs with GenAI to produce ad creatives, brand videos and interactive assets while enforcing brand style and compliance requirements. ROI Agent — Automates incrementality testing through Media-Mix Modeling, instantly uncovering causal relationships between ad formats, creative types, and placements. This enables marketers to maximize incremental impact and drive revenue growth.

— Automates incrementality testing through Media-Mix Modeling, instantly uncovering causal relationships between ad formats, creative types, and placements. This enables marketers to maximize incremental impact and drive revenue growth. Campaign Agent — Automates campaigns end to end, learning and optimizing from planning through execution with industry expertise and brand data.

— Automates campaigns end to end, learning and optimizing from planning through execution with industry expertise and brand data. Sales Agent — A 24/7 digital salesperson that uses conversational interactions to uncover purchase intent, recommend products and drive conversions and order value.

— A 24/7 digital salesperson that uses conversational interactions to uncover purchase intent, recommend products and drive conversions and order value. Service Agent — Provides real time, always on customer support grounded in the brand’s knowledge base to strengthen retention, deepen engagement and build loyalty.

— Provides real time, always on customer support grounded in the brand’s knowledge base to strengthen retention, deepen engagement and build loyalty. Audience Agent — Unlocks new revenue opportunities by leveraging predictive segmentation to architect the most profitable audience strategies.

— Unlocks new revenue opportunities by leveraging predictive segmentation to architect the most profitable audience strategies. Insight Agent — Transforms data into real time, visual insights to help brands break through growth bottlenecks, chart the optimal growth path and empower all other Agents.

With granular data expertise, Appier enables highly personalized marketing and adapts sales and service strategies to new opportunities. Its conversational platform and cross channel tools surface user intent and context, allowing marketers to design triggers that drive action. At the core, Appier’s Data Quality Booster automatically de duplicates, corrects and enriches key fields, sharpening audience accuracy and providing a reliable foundation for decision making.

Appier leverages world class AI, cross regional data advantages, proprietary algorithms and deep industry expertise to build strong competitive moats. Serving enterprises in multiple markets and across brand scales, Appier combines leading R&D, global reach and local services to help businesses connect more deeply with consumers and achieve results. Its eight AI Agents are rolling out in phases across markets, supporting English, Japanese, Korean and Chinese. With agentic AI capabilities, a comprehensive suite and flexible pricing, Appier enables companies of all sizes to achieve their goals.

Appier also plans a series of marketing initiatives across global markets to debut its eight AI Agents, showcasing end to end autonomous operations and workflows. Customers can select the best fit Agent for each use case, from creative generation, segmented marketing, campaign operations, omnichannel sales, customer service and audience analytics, to deliver a more efficient, proactive and optimized marketing experience. Visit the Appier website and follow Appier on LinkedIn for the latest updates.



Appier’s eight Agents designed for marketers across the entire customer journey