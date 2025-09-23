Arup champions integrated climate action at Bangkok Climate Action Week 2025 to empower Southeast Asia’s green transition

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 23 September 2025 – Arup is proud to participate in the inaugural Bangkok Climate Action Week (BKKCAW), a landmark city-wide climate festival that brings together all sectors of society to work towards a resilient and sustainable future in Southeast Asia.

As a global pioneer in climate and resilience advocacy, Arup aligns its business with the Sustainable Development Goals and is committed to net zero emissions across its operations by 2030. The company’s integrated climate and sustainability services enable clients and communities to address environmental challenges while promoting social equity.

Arup’s work in Thailand highlights its commitment to making a meaningful regional impact. Notable projects include the study report on circular economies across Thailand’s strategic sectors and supporting the implementation of a congestion charge in Bangkok. These projects not only advance sustainable economic growth but also improve urban liveability and environmental resilience.

Projects in Southeast Asia including Arup’s latest report on creating a safe and sustainable AI-powered future for the region demonstrate how innovative technologies can be harnessed to tackle complex climate challenges effectively. By combining data-driven insights with inclusive governance approaches, Arup supports cities in building climate resilience.

Looking ahead, Arup remains committed to addressing urban challenges such as flooding, urban heat, pollution, and green transport transitions, aligning with its mission to foster resilient, inclusive, and sustainable cities.

At BKKCAW on 29 September, Arup will share expertise through panel discussions on AI and Data for Resilient Cities and Decarbonising Transport Systems. Keynote speakers include Dr. Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, and Sarah Love, Regional Director, Climate, Energy & Nature, SE Asia, Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office. Other panel speakers include government officials from Bangkok’s transport authorities, Asian Development Bank, C40 Cities, Asian Disaster Preparedness Center, The World Bank and Arup.

Additionally, Dr. Bruce Chong, Arup’s APAC Sustainability and ESG Practice Leader, will present insights on climate hazard mitigation in East and Southeast Asia during the VIP networking session. Arup also recently collaborated with C40 Cities on the report Ports as Clean Energy Hubs. The report highlights how transforming ports into clean energy centres can create green jobs, improve public health, and boost local economies, demonstrating Arup’s commitment to advancing climate solutions beyond the event.

Arup’s active participation in BKKCAW reiterates its strong commitment to partnering with governments, industry, and communities to advance data-driven and innovative climate action for a resilient and prosperous Asia-Pacific region.

