Asia’s Leading B2B Trade Show – the 33rd RX Huabo Shenzhen Gift Fair Returns Oct. 20-23, 2025 with 4,500+ Exhibitors

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The 33rd China(Shenzhen) International Gifts and Home Products Fair (SZ Gift Fair), Asia’s leading B2B trade show for the gifts and home industry, will return October 20-23, 2025 at Shenzhen World Exhibition & Convention Center. Featuring over 4,500 exhibitors and 200,000 global buyers, the event provides a one-stop sourcing hub for design-driven, high-quality products.

Global Brands and Curated Imports Steal the Spotlight at the Fair

Debuting at the Fair, Panasonic is set to unveil personal care products that blend smart functionality with elegant design. Midea, the smart kitchen ecosystem leader, will showcase kitchen appliances designed to simplify meal preparation and introduce buyers to the most advanced on-site cooking products. Exhibitors from Japan and South Korea will exhibit curated homewares and specialty food, enabling buyers to source distinctive imported goods.

Factory-Direct Sourcing Across 30+ China’s Manufacturing Hubs

The Fair brings buyers face-to-face with China’s manufacturing clusters: drinkware from Yongkang, small appliances from Shunde, home textiles from Nantong and more. “With worldwide demand for customized, premium gifts growing, the SZ Gift Fair links international buyers directly to China’s leading manufacturers, helping them optimize supply chains and bring products to market faster,” said Helen Shen, Vice President of RX Huabo.

IP Products Meet Gen Z’s Demand for Personalization

Lofree has collaborated with Starbucks to launch playful keyboard & mouse sets tailored to Gen Z; renowned pet-toy brand GiGwi will bring co-branded toys featuring internationally recognized IPs. This year’s Fair will welcome licensing representatives from the Van Gogh Museum, the British Museum, and the Palace Museum, creating an important bridge between world‑renowned cultural institutions and professional manufacturers to encourage sourcing and collaborative product development.

