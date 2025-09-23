Autumn Strolls in Weihai: Romance with Mountains and Sea

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — A news report from CRI Online

With the crisp autumn breeze, it’s the perfect season for travel. Scenic spots across Weihai are now bathed in a unique autumn charm, drawing countless visitors eager to soak in the beauty of the mountains and sea.

At Banyue Wan in Huancui District, the pristine sandy beach and crystal-clear waters create a stunning contrast. Newly added swings and other attractions have quickly become must-visit photo spots. As the autumn wind gently brushes by, visitors wander barefoot along the shore, splash in the waves, or speed across the sea on jet skis—feeling the thrill and freedom of the ocean.

This autumn, step into Weihai. Let the embrace of mountains and sea soothe your soul, slow down, soak in every breathtaking view, and carry home memories long after the season fades.