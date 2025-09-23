BOE launches sustainable development strategy and joint initiative, mapping out a new blueprint for high-quality and sustainable development

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the just-concluded BOE Global Innovation Partner Conference 2025 (BOE IPC 2025), BOE unveiled its sustainable development strategy, and joined forces with key partners to release the Joint Initiative for Sustainable Development, making it an important component of the Group’s strategy. BOE, a world-leading IoT innovation company, has consistently integrated sustainable development into its organizational DNA. The display giant has not only pursued sustainable development as a key strategy but also embedded the concept in every aspect, ranging from technological innovation and green and low-carbon practices to corporate governance and social impact initiatives. All these serve to ensure stable operations and high-quality and sustainable development.

Over the past year, BOE has doubled down on building its sustainable development system and made active moves in the field of sustainable development. In December 2024, the company established a three-level organizational structure for sustainable development, which comprises the governance, management, and execution levels. This reflects the unprecedented importance that BOE has attached to sustainable development. In April this year, BOE launched the industry’s first sustainability brand “ONE” (Open Next Earth) in an effort to build a win-win ecosystem, marking another milestone in brand building. At BOE IPC 2025, BOE released the Group’s sustainable development strategy, which is based upon six strategic pillars: Open Innovation, Environmental Sustainability, Society, Humanity, Responsible Company, and Genesis Field, spurring the company to move from leadership in technology to leadership in sustainability. Furthermore, together with the China Electronics Chamber of Commerce, the China Video Industry Association, the China Optics and Optoelectronics Manufacturers Association LCB, the Society for Information Display, the China-BRICS Artificial Intelligence Development and Cooperation Center, and the China Software Testing Center, BOE and its ecosystem partners like Hisense, Meta, E Ink, Lenovo, 3M, and DNP launched the Joint Initiative For Sustainable Development:

Co-expansion – Embracing open collaboration to jointly expand the innovation pathways;

Sharing – Taking people-centric approaches to share the benefits of technological empowerment.

Win-Win – Implementing green practices as the foundation for a win-win ecosystem;

Build together – Sticking to long-term, responsible strategies to build a sustainable future.

With a full-fledged sustainable development system, BOE will stick to the path of market-oriented, international, and professional development, further solidify its leadership in the semiconductor display sector, and embed sustainable development in every aspect of corporate operations and management, thus underpinning its global business growth.