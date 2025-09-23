Club Tourism Makes a Grand Appearance at HTE2025! Unveiling Autumn Foliage and Winter Themed Itineraries

TOKYO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Club Tourism, a well-known Japanese travel agency, officially announces its participation in HTE2025 (Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn), which will be held in Hong Kong from September 25 to 28, 2025. Its booth will showcase a variety of recommended travel itineraries, including autumn foliage viewing and winter snow town hot spring experiences.

Explore the official website now:

https://x.gd/ciqUx

Booth-Exclusive! Gift-Giving Event

Club Tourism’s booth will host exclusive activities for visitors. In addition to luxury travel discounts, there will be a “gift-for-everyone” event. Visitors will have the chance to win cute travel merchandise featuring “Kumaboo,” Club Tourism’s original character!

Visitor-Exclusive! Free Travel Guidebook

Club Tourism will distribute free custom-made travel guidebooks. These guidebooks include a selection of travel plans, covering the upcoming autumn foliage season and recommended winter travel itineraries. Filled with travel inspiration, they serve as a reference for choosing your next destination. Welcome to get yours!

Seasonal Limited Japanese Tour Groups Autumn Foliage Tours : Selected itineraries for visiting famous autumn foliage spots in Japan , such as Kyoto , Tohoku, and Tateyama. Winter Snow Tours : Experience drift ice cruises in Hokkaido , the magical rime landscapes in Tohoku, and hot spring baths with snow views in onsen towns. Winter Cuisine Tours : Savor the delicious “crab” feast, a representative winter delicacy.



A rich variety of itineraries are available to let you enjoy the stunning seasonal scenery and cultural experiences throughout the year.

HTE2025: A Showcase of Japanese Travel Charms

HTE2025 will gather diverse exhibitors, including tourist attractions, accommodation facilities, and transportation companies from all over Japan. It is an excellent opportunity to obtain the latest information on Japanese travel and exclusive discounts. We sincerely invite you to visit the EXPO and explore more exciting content!

Event Overview

Event Name : Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn (HTE2025)

: Holiday & Travel Expo 2025 Autumn (HTE2025) Dates : September 25 (Thu) to September 28 (Sun), 2025, 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

: (Thu) to (Sun), 2025, – Venue : Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 5FG

: Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC) Hall 5FG Official Website : https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/travelexpo2025autumn

: https://www.exhibitiongroup.com.hk/exhibitions/travelexpo2025autumn Club Tourism Booth: Located in the Japan Zone

About Club Tourism:

With over 40 years of experience as part of the Kintetsu Group, Club Tourism has welcomed global travelers since 2008. We offer more than 10,000 diverse tours, and our website now supports multiple languages (since 2024), making it easier for travelers from Asia and the West to plan their journeys.

From day trips to multi-day stays, traditional festivals to hidden gems, our tours are designed to immerse you in Japanese hospitality and culture. We prioritize accessibility and comfort for mature travelers, ensuring a worry-free experience.

Make your Japanese journey unforgettable, let Club Tourism help you create lasting memories.