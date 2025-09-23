CODIT Debuts Next-Gen AI Policy Agent at Asia’s Flagship Legal Tech Conference

– Unveils Chat CODIT Beta, a generative AI-powered regulatory and policy monitoring service

– Provides multinational companies with insights into Korea’s policy agenda and National Assembly developments

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CODIT, an AI-powered legal and policy intelligence platform, announced the debut of the beta version of Chat CODIT, its interactive, generative AI-driven policy monitoring service, at TechLaw Fest 2025 in Singapore on September 10–11.



Ji Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT, delivers a presentation on AI-driven regulatory compliance innovations to government officials and policy leaders during a speech session at the TechLaw Fest event.

Co-hosted by Singapore’s Ministry of Law and the Singapore Academy of Law, TechLaw Fest marked its 10th anniversary this year under the theme “Reimagining Legal in the Digital Age.” The conference convened around 2,000 participants from more than 40 countries, including corporate leaders, government officials, and academic experts.

At its exhibition booth, CODIT introduced Chat CODIT, which combines the company’s proprietary large-scale regulatory and policy dataset with its patented LLM-based analysis technology. The platform enables users to receive tailored responses by setting background profiles in advance, while offering global data coverage across Korea and the United States for now. Additional data coverage, including Japan and other countries, are under preparation and will be rolled out soon. Its built-in multilingual translation feature drew strong interest from international attendees. The official launch is set for later this month.

CODIT also participated in a keynote session, presenting case studies on how AI can transform regulatory response. “TechLaw Fest 2025 gave CODIT the opportunity to demonstrate the global competitiveness of AI tailored to regulation and policy, and to extend our reach beyond Korea to the international stage,” said Ji Eun Chung, CEO of CODIT. “Our ambition is to make CODIT a trusted global partner in AI-powered policy intelligence, supporting innovation and compliance across markets with varying regulatory environments.”

In addition, CODIT hosted its first dedicated policy briefing in Singapore, providing multinational companies with insights into Korea’s new government agenda and National Assembly priorities. Building on the strong reception, CODIT plans to hold regular sessions in Singapore to keep global businesses updated on Korea’s policy and regulatory shifts. Together with the launch of Chat CODIT Beta, these initiatives mark important steps in CODIT’s journey to establish itself as a global leader in AI-powered policy intelligence.