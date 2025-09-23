Eaton and Westcon-Comstor Malaysia partner to enhance power quality for customers

Strategic partnership will enhance Comstor’s compute solutions portfolio and allow Eaton to seamlessly deliver power quality solutions to Malaysian customers

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Eaton, an Intelligent power management company, and Westcon-Comstor , a global technology provider and specialist distributor, today announced a strategic distribution partnership in Malaysia.

The partnership will enable Westcon-Comstor’s Cisco-focused Comstor arm to distribute Eaton’s Power Quality (PQ) portfolio, focusing on Distributed Power Quality (DPQ) products, to Malaysian customers.



Left: Chan Jian Wen, Country Manager, Eaton Malaysia; Right: Wayne Chong, Country Manager, Comstor Malaysia

The partnership will strengthen Eaton’s distribution network in Malaysia and allow both companies to better serve large enterprise customers and project-driven opportunities, where business continuity and power resilience are mission-critical. It will also expand Comstor’s compute solutions portfolio, reinforcing the company’s commitment to deliver complete, efficient, and sustainable IT solutions.

In addition, Comstor will offer Eaton’s server racks, a vital component in modern data centre and compute environments. Engineered for versatile configuration and efficient thermal management, the server racks enable businesses to achieve significant energy savings and contribute to broader sustainability goals.

“This partnership with Eaton is a key strategic move for Comstor Malaysia,” said Wayne Chong, Country Manager, Comstor Malaysia. “Eaton’s Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) product range helps businesses unlock a new level of reliable and efficient power. By integrating Eaton into our compute solutions portfolio, we’re helping our partners and customers reduce energy consumption while enhancing operational performance. Coupled with our deep market expertise, regional presence, and solution-centric approach, I look forward to seeing where this partnership will bring us in the coming year and beyond.”

“The appointment of Westcon-Comstor reflects Eaton’s commitment to strengthening our channel network in Malaysia and delivering best-in-class power quality solutions to our customers,” said Chan Jian Wen, Country Manager, Eaton Malaysia. “Leveraging Comstor’s deep expertise in enterprise IT and infrastructure, we can ensure stock readiness to support faster delivery cycles for our DPQ products. The partnership will allow us to provide customers with a seamless experience from design and consultation, through to deployment and ongoing support, by offering end-to-end solutions.”

This collaboration will increase price competitiveness and access to Eaton’s best-in-class power quality solutions for Malaysian businesses. The partnership with Eaton also aligns with Westcon-Comstor’s Responsible Business strategy, which aims to put three main pillars; people, planet and communities first for a brighter future.

About Eaton

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. Eaton entered the Asia-Pacific market during the 1970s and has grown significantly since then. Eaton moved its Asia-Pacific headquarters from Hong Kong to Shanghai in 2004. Today, Eaton has nearly 18,000 employees and 33 manufacturing facilities in the Asia-Pacific region.