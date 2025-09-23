From Keynotes to Awards: SKYWORTH PV Leading the Solar Revolution in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As one of Southeast Asia’s fastest-growing solar markets, the Philippines is playing an increasingly vital role in the region’s clean energy transition. On September 18, more than 100 industry leaders, innovators, and professionals gathered at the Sheraton Manila Bay for The Solar Week Philippines 2025 to exchange insights and explore pathways toward a sustainable energy future.

For SKYWORTH PV, the event was an opportunity not only to present our story and solutions but also to join strategic dialogues shaping the Philippine market—while celebrating a milestone recognition for our contributions to the solar industry.

Sharing Our Story and Solutions

Our Global Sales Director, Mr. Wei Yan, delivered a keynote speech tracing the growth journey of SKYWORTH Group and SKYWORTH PV. He highlighted how SKYWORTH, drawing on its heritage in smart manufacturing, has strategically expanded into the renewable energy sector to provide integrated and future-ready energy solutions.

He presented our products, including high-efficiency solar modules, inverters, energy storage systems, and mounting system. Together, these solutions enable us to serve a wide range of residential, commercial, and utility-scale applications with reliability and performance.

Mr. Yan also shared our global track record, with over 25 GW of cumulative installations worldwide, showcasing the trust SKYWORTH PV has earned across international markets. Through project case studies, he demonstrated how our technologies are delivering tangible value—lowering energy costs, strengthening grid resilience, and empowering communities to embrace clean energy.

This keynote not only showcased our innovation but also reaffirmed SKYWORTH PV’s mission to drive the global energy transition with sustainable, reliable, and scalable solutions.

Engaging in Industry Dialogue

Our Country Manager, Mr. Ley Hua, contributed his insights during Panel Discussion 2: Innovations in Solar Technology, Grid Integration, and Energy Storage. He highlighted how the Philippines is embracing cutting-edge solar technologies to overcome local challenges and scale clean energy deployment.

Mr. Ley pointed out that high-efficiency bifacial modules and floating solar systems are opening new opportunities—maximizing energy output per square meter while preserving valuable land. He emphasized that advanced energy storage systems, like the 4,500 MWh Meralco Terra Solar Project, play a crucial role in stabilizing solar power, smoothing out fluctuations, and ensuring a reliable, flexible supply.

He also underlined the importance of AI-driven smart grids for integrating solar into the national network efficiently, enabling higher renewable penetration without compromising grid stability. According to him, combining smart modules, storage, and intelligent energy management transforms solar from an intermittent resource into a predictable, dependable energy source.

Finally, Mr. Ley shared that these innovations—high-efficiency panels, storage solutions, smart grids, and floating PV—are key to addressing geographic and climatic constraints, supporting cost-effective clean energy, and moving the Philippines closer to its 35% renewable energy target by 2030. His insights reinforced SKYWORTH PV’s role in delivering practical, scalable solutions that meet both market demands and sustainability goals.

Recognized for Excellence

A highlight of the event was SKYWORTH PV being awarded “Solar Company of the Year: Inverter.” This honor reflects our leadership in inverter technology and our ongoing commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable solutions that support the clean energy transition worldwide.

From keynote presentations and thought leadership dialogues to industry recognition, SKYWORTH PV’s participation at The Solar Week Philippines 2025 showcased our role as both a technology provider and a sustainability partner. With a global vision and strong local presence, we will continue to empower communities and drive innovation toward a brighter, carbon-neutral future.