Frost & Sullivan: UFODRIVE Receives the 2025 European New Mobility and Automotive Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for Enhancing Customer Impact through Digital Innovation

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that UFODRIVE has received the 2025 European New Mobility and Automotive Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition for its outstanding achievements in automation, customer experience and fleet intelligence. This recognition highlights UFODRIVE’s consistent leadership in technology innovation and growing customer impact.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. UFODRIVE excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to develop disruptive technology to meet enterprise scale market demands while executing them globally with efficiency, scalability, and impact.

“UFODRIVE’s transition from a rental-first model to a platform-first business has been a resounding success. Since launching UFOFLEET in late 2023, the company has reported over 300% year-over-year growth in SaaS revenue, recurring revenue surpassed that of its rental operations by early 2024 and market leaders now leverage their tech across 17 countries,” said Anagha Jayaprakash, Consultant, Mobility at Frost & Sullivan.

UFODRIVE’s journey started using their cloud banking experience to build a platform to automate all legacy rental operations and power a seamless digital rental experience. Unparalleled customer ratings and high margin automated operations led to investment from Hertz in 2022. Seeing an opportunity to impact the entire automotive, mobility and fleet ecosystem, they launched UFOFLEET in October 2023. A modular enterprise platform enabling complex businesses to connect and automate fleet operations, build modern omnichannel customer experiences and leverage 360° customer and asset intelligence.

“Our tech is born out of an obsession with customer experience,” said Aidan McClean CEO and Cofounder of UFODRIVE. “But the best experiences are powered by exceptional operations. We have helped banks, the rental industry and now the rest force multiply their expertise with automation to deliver award winning customer impact. We’re not a new mobility player or a digital point solution. In two years our customers have automated 1000s of complex processes, built 50 products and experiences and deployed to 700k customers globally.”

Working with leaders in each vertical, UFODRIVE solves industry problems at scale. Developing automation modules for every part of an operator’s business from finance and fleet management to remarketing. The automation layer powers the experience layer, where companies create and modernize their experiences. Turning legacy products into award winning digital solutions and meeting customer demand with new products & services. UFOFLEET intelligence unifies customer and asset data in real time to provide predictive intelligence that has enabled their customers to launch targeted retention products, re-distribute complex fleets to maximize utilization and deploy preventative maintenance to protect asset value.

Frost & Sullivan commends UFODRIVE for setting a high standard in innovation leadership, strategic execution, and customer-centric mobility solutions. The company’s vision, growth strategy, and technology-driven culture are shaping the future of the mobility and automotive industry while driving measurable outcomes for customers worldwide.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding innovation performance, resulting in measurable improvements in customer value, industry impact, and long-term competitiveness. The recognition honors forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, growth excellence, and customer success.

Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

UFODRIVE is a multi-award-winning technology company that helps market leaders automate to elevate. UFOFLEET is their modular cloud platform for automotive and fleet leaders. UFOFLEET-Experience is the enterprise toolkit for developing advanced product and service experiences. UFOFLEET-Automation is an expanding suite of connected business applications for automating vehicle, fleet, contract, finance, and business management. UFOFLEET-Intelligence unifies Experience and Automation data to provide actionable and predictive insight for operators. Since October 2023, Merchants Fleet, Hertz, and many other leaders have built out of this world experiences and operations on UFOFLEET for 700k customers in 17 countries. Investors include Hertz, Certares, Knighthead Capital, Aioi Nissay Dowa Japan, BNP Paribas, and the European Investment fund.