Hero Esports Co-founder Gavin Zheng Appointed As Dean of the Chengdu Esports Research Institute

CHENGDU, China, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Dr. Gavin Zheng, Co-founder of Hero Esports, was invited to deliver an academic lecture titled “Esports Definition and the New Phase of Sports Development” at the Wangjiang Campus of Sichuan University on 10th, September.

Following the lecture, Professor Xiang Yong, Dean of the School of Physical Education at Sichuan University, presented Dr. Gavin Zheng with a letter of appointment as Dean of the Chengdu Esports Research Institute.

The event was also attended by Ms. Xiong Qian, General Manager of Hero Esports’ Chengdu Branch, and Mr. Dai Xin, Director of the Training Management Center at Hero Esports.

During the lecture, Dr. Zheng shared insights on the relationship between esports and sports development. From an industry perspective, he emphasized that esports is not only a new growth driver for the sports industry but also a microcosm of future emerging industries. He also elaborated on the relationship between “market existence and representation” in esports, analyzing the root causes behind the underestimation of its commercial value.

He also encouraged young scholars to study the essence of esports from a developmental perspective, thereby contributing to the advancement of China’s esports industry.

The lecture sparked strong interest among the attending faculty and students, leading to an engaging discussion during the Q&A session.

Dr. Zheng’s appointment marks a significant step in strengthening industry-academia collaboration between Hero Esports and higher education institutions in the field of esports. Moving forward, Hero Esports will continue to support the deep integration of academic research and industrial development in esports.