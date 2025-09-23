Intrepid Metals Highlights Consistent Drill Results While Underscoring District-Scale Porphyry Potential at Corral Copper

(from 69.50m to 154.55m)includingandand an additional(from 155.45m to 211.00m)in hole CC25_038

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – September 23, 2025) – Intrepid Metals Corp. (TSXV: INTR) (OTCQB: IMTCF) (“Intrepid” or the “Company”) is pleased to provide assay results from two additional diamond drill holes from the Ringo Zone, part of the ongoing 2025 drill campaign at the Company’s Flagship Corral Copper Property (“Corral” or the “Property“) in Cochise County, Arizona (see Figure 1 below). To date, Intrepid has competed nineteen drill holes (5344.20 meters (“m”)) across the Ringo, Earp and Holliday zones, with a twentieth hole currently underway.

“These new results highlight the momentum we’re building at Corral and continue to provide compelling evidence for a significant porphyry system underlying the near-surface mineralization, further enhancing the potential scale of the property,” said Mark Morabito, Chairman and CEO of Intrepid Metals. “The continuity and strength of mineralization we are encountering underscores the potential for a large, scalable deposit in one of the most attractive copper jurisdictions in the U.S. Each round of drilling not only increases our confidence in the geological model but also positions Intrepid to unlock substantial value for shareholders. With the industry interest in the Property increasing, we believe that Corral is rapidly emerging as a district-scale opportunity capable of attracting strategic attention while cementing our role as a leading player in the Southwest copper space.”

Highlights from Holes CC25_038 and CC25_039:

CC25_0382:

– 85.05 m of 0.48% Copper (“Cu”), 0.28 grams per ton (“gpt”) Gold (“Au”) and 4.33 gpt Silver (“Ag”) (0.70% Copper Equivalent (“CuEq”)1) including,

56.50m of 0.63% Cu, 0.36 gpt Au and 4.98 gpt Ag (0.92% CuEq 1 ) including

including 12.85m of 2.33 % Cu, 1.02 gpt Au and 11.89 gpt Ag (3.16% CuEq1).

– 55.55 m of 0.23% Cu, 0.15 gpt Au and 5.44 gpt Ag (0.37% CuEq1) including,

4.95m of 1.32% Cu, 0.36 gpt Au and 6.64 gpt Ag (1.42% CuEq1).

CC25_0393:

– 147.50 m of 0.23% Cu, 0.15 gpt Au and 3.01 gpt Ag (0.32% CuEq1) including,

21.70m of 0.41% Cu, 0.15 gpt Au and 2.16 gpt Ag (0.45% CuEq 1 ) and

and 32.60m of 0.45 % Cu, 0.26 gpt Au and 6.45 gpt Ag (0.59% CuEq 1 ) including,

including, 20.50m of 0.61% Cu, 0.32 gpt Au and 7.42 gpt Ag (0.77% CuEq1).

Confirmed Porphyry Copper-Gold Potential at Corral Copper

Carbonate replacement (“CRD”) style copper-gold-silver-zinc mineralization is the dominant form of mineralization across the Ringo, Earp and Holliday zones at Corral. The Intrepid technical team has recognized porphyry-style alteration and mineralization features internal to this broad CRD footprint including porphyry veins (quartz-magnetite veins, porphyry D-Veins, A-Veins and B-Veins; Figure 2) and high-temperature potassic alteration (potassium feldspar vein selvages and secondary biotite) and hydrothermal breccias. These higher temperature domains indicate that CRD mineralization is locally transitional to porphyry copper styles, demonstrating that the Corral Copper Property has potential for previously unrecognized bulk-tonnage porphyry copper-gold discoveries. This is significant because the directly analogous Bisbee Mining Camp contains similar host rocks, alteration styles as well as genetically and spatially linked CRD (historic production from Copper Queen; 53Mt @ 6% Copper4) and porphyry (historic production from Lavender Pit; 223Mt at 0.63% Cu4) deposits. Ongoing exploration at Corral, including diamond drilling, surface mapping, sampling, and prospecting coupled with various (new ground gravity) and historical geophysics (airborne ZTEM, VTEM and magnetic surveys) has identified several magmatic-hydrothermal centers on the Property. All of these new targets have previously unrecognized potential to host porphyry copper-gold mineralization and represent significant upside exploration potential for the project.

The Ringo Zone is located at the southern end of a 3.5km long trend of copper-gold-silver-zinc bearing carbonate replacement bodies. The Ringo Zone measures approximately 900m (northwest to southeast) by 800m (southwest to northeast) and contains favorable Abrigo and Escabrosa carbonate units, pre-mineral intrusions, alteration and high-grade copper-gold-silver-zinc replacement style mineralization and secondary enriched copper oxide zones.

Technical Information

All scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo. Mr. MacNeil is a Technical Advisor to the Company and is a qualified person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Mr. MacNeil has verified the drilling data disclosed in this news release, including the assay and test data underlying the information or opinions contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil verified the data disclosed (including previously released Intrepid data underlying the information disclosed) in this news release by reviewing imported and sorted assay data; checking the performance of blank samples and certified reference materials; reviewing the variance in field duplicate results; and reviewing grade calculation formulas. Mr. MacNeil detected no significant QA/QC issues during review of the data and is not aware of any sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the drilling data referred to in this news release.

As it relates to adjacent properties disclosed in this news release, Mr. MacNeil has been unable to verify the information and that the information is not necessarily indicative to the mineralization on the Corral Copper Property.

Figure 1: Drill plan map from the Ringo Zone at Corral Copper

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6187/267489_f26bd5fcf4865a65_001full.jpg

Figure 2. Examples of porphyry alteration style and veins at Corral Copper including A) quartz vein stockwork, B) porphyry style B-vein containing banded grey domains, C) quartz-magnetite veins in Bolsa quartzite, D) porphyry style D-Vein stockwork in quartz-sericite altered intrusive and E) silicified-clast heterolithic hydrothermal cement breccia.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6187/267489_f26bd5fcf4865a65_002full.jpg

Table 1: Drill Intercepts for the Ringo Zone1

CC25_038 & CC25_039 COMPOSITE INTERCEPTS DRILL HOLE DETAILS ANALYZED GRADE DILUTED METAL

EQUIVALENT1 DRILL HOLE FROM TO LENGTH COPPER GOLD SILVER ZINC CUEQ AUEQ ID (m) (m) (m) (%) (ppm) (ppm) (%) (%) (ppm) CC25_0384 22.10 28.50 6.40 0.03 0.10 1.15 0.01 0.10 0.13 40.00 66.50 26.50 0.15 0.04 0.48 0.00 0.16 0.20 69.50 154.55 85.05 0.48 0.28 4.33 0.33 0.70 0.90 Incl. 72.50 129.00 56.50 0.63 0.36 4.98 0.47 0.92 1.18 And 106.00 118.85 12.85 2.33 1.02 11.89 1.81 3.16 4.08 Incl. 139.20 139.90 0.70 4.42 0.64 68.30 1.10 4.39 6.36 CC25_0384 155.45 211.00 55.55 0.23 0.15 5.44 0.17 0.37 0.48 Incl. 157.85 176.45 18.60 0.55 0.27 3.77 0.07 0.68 0.88 And 171.50 176.45 4.95 1.32 0.36 6.64 0.11 1.42 1.83 226.60 228.00 1.40 0.04 0.06 2.30 0.04 0.10 0.13 233.45 237.00 3.55 0.18 0.09 3.47 0.14 0.27 0.35 250.00 251.50 1.50 0.01 0.03 1.50 0.30 0.12 0.15 254.50 257.80 3.30 0.03 0.09 3.74 0.05 0.12 0.16 CC25_0395 14.50 16.00 1.50 0.02 0.08 2.40 0.00 0.08 0.11 22.00 23.10 1.10 0.04 0.08 2.70 0.00 0.10 0.14 26.65 70.60 43.95 0.14 0.04 1.21 0.01 0.15 0.21 Incl. 32.40 50.60 18.20 0.23 0.06 1.56 0.02 0.24 0.33 73.00 220.50 147.50 0.23 0.15 3.01 0.06 0.32 0.43 Incl. 78.70 100.40 21.70 0.41 0.15 2.16 0.01 0.45 0.61 Incl. 124.05 203.30 79.25 0.26 0.21 4.59 0.10 0.40 0.55 And 124.05 161.50 37.45 0.16 0.21 3.48 0.11 0.31 0.42 And 170.70 203.30 32.60 0.45 0.26 6.45 0.04 0.59 0.81 And 179.50 200.00 20.50 0.61 0.32 7.42 0.03 0.77 1.05 226.55 241.00 14.45 0.12 0.05 3.22 0.07 0.17 0.24

Table 2: Drill Hole Location Information for Holes CC25-026 through CC25_045

DRILL START END EASTING NORTHING ELEVATION AZIMUTH INCLINATION DEPTH HOLE DATE DATE (m) (m) (m) (°) (°) (m) CC25_026 2025-04-28 2025-05-03 613245 3514003 1424 0 -90 234.4 CC25_027 2025-05-04 2025-05-08 613265 3514017 1423 0 -90 224.65 CC25_028 2025-05-09 2025-05-16 613267 3513936 1420 0 -90 240.8 CC25_029 2025-05-17 2025-05-23 613353 3513985 1415 225 -60 305.1 CC25_030 2025-05-24 2025-05-30 613219 3513900 1423 0 -90 270.7 CC25_031 2025-05-31 2025-06-06 611891 3515918 1501 235 -40 320.65 CC25_032 2025-06-07 2025-06-12 612028 3515934 1472 0 -90 313.05 CC25_033 2025-06-12 2025-06-17 612135 3515757 1485 235 -80 230.1 CC25_034 2025-06-18 2025-06-22 612169 3514840 1495 250 -45 204.2 CC25_035 2025-06-22 2025-06-29 612258 3514776 1494 245 -50 249.95 CC25_036 2025-06-30 2025-07-06 612177 3514898 1497 250 -50 219.6 CC25_037 2025-07-07 2025-07-18 613050 3514029 1435 0 -90 334.65 CC25_038 2025-07-19 2025-07-29 613337 3513870 1422 0 -90 282.55 CC25_039 2025-07-30 2025-08-09 613276 3513906 1420 0 -90 255.75 CC25_040 2025-08-10 2025-08-22 613341 3513664 1438 0 -90 331.30 CC25_041 2025-08-23 2025-08-27 613099 3513981 1428 0 -90 310.00 CC25_042 2025-08-28 2025-09-02 613188 3513970 1425 0 -90 274.90 CC25_043 2025-09-03 2025-09-10 613305 3514040 1420 0 -90 212.15 CC25_044 2025-09-11 2025-09-15 613156 3513936 1425 0 -90 290.15 CC25_045* 2025-09-15 614067 3513972 1411 215 -70

*Hole in progress at time of news release

Quality Assurance and Quality Control



Drill core was first reviewed by a geologist, who identified and marked intervals for sampling. The marked sample intervals were then cut in half with a diamond saw; half of the core was left in the core box and the other half was removed, placed in plastic bags, sealed and labeled. Intervals and unique sample numbers are recorded on the drill logs and the samples are sequenced with standards and blanks inserted according to a predefined QA/QC procedure. The samples are maintained under security on site until they are shipped to the analytical lab.

All core samples were sent to ALS Geochemistry (ALS), a division of ALS Global, in Tucson, Arizona, for sample preparation, with pulps sent to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Reno, Nevada for analysis. ALS meets all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015 for analytical procedures and is independent of the Company. HQ size core was split and sampled over approximately two metre intervals. Samples were analyzed using: ALS’s Fire Assay Fusion method (Au-AA23) with an AA finish for gold and by gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21) for samples assaying greater than 10 ppm (gpt) gold; by a 36-element four acid digest ICP-AES analysis (ME-ICP61) with additional analysis for High Grade Cu (Cu-OG62), High Grade Zn (Zn-OG62) and High Grade Pb (Pb-OG62); and for silver assays above 100 ppm (g/t) by Fire Assay Fusion method with gravimetric finish (Ag-GRA21). ME-ICP61 results were reported in parts per million (ppm), High Grade (OG62) results were reported in percent (%). In addition to ALS quality assurance- quality control (QA/QC) protocols, Intrepid implements an internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of sample blanks, duplicates, and standards, with QA QC control samples comprising approximately 10% of the sample stream.

About Corral Copper



The Corral Copper Property, located near historical mining areas, is an advanced exploration and development opportunity in Cochise County, Arizona. Corral is located 15 miles east of the famous mining town of Tombstone and 22 miles north of the historic Bisbee mining camp which has produced more than 8 billion pounds of copper4. Production from the Bisbee mining camp, or within the district as disclosed in the next paragraph, is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at Corral.

The district has a mining history dating back to the late 1800s, with several small mines extracting copper from the area in the early 1900s, producing several thousand tons. Between 1950 and 2008, various companies explored parts of the district, but the effort was uncoordinated, non-synergistic and focused on discrete land positions and commodities due to the fragmented ownership. There is over 50,000m of historical drilling at Corral mainly centered on the Ringo, Earp and Holliday Zones and although this core has been destroyed, Intrepid has a historical digital drill hole archive database which the Company uses for the purposes of exploration targeting and drill hole planning. Intrepid, through ongoing exploration drilling and surface geological mapping, sampling and prospecting is increasing confidence in the validity of this data.

Intrepid is confident that by combining modern exploration techniques with historical data and with a clear focus on responsible development, the Corral Copper Property can quickly become an advanced exploration stage project and move towards development studies.

About Intrepid Metals Corp.

Intrepid Metals Corp. is a Canadian company focused on exploring for high-grade essential metals such as copper, silver, and zinc mineral projects in proximity to established mining jurisdictions in southeastern Arizona, USA. The Company has acquired or has agreements to acquire several drill ready projects, including the Corral Copper Project (a district scale advanced exploration and development opportunity with significant shallow historical drill results), the Tombstone South Project (within the historical Tombstone mining district with geological similarities to the Taylor Deposit, which was purchased for $1.3B in 20185, though mineralization at the Taylor Deposit is not necessarily indicative of the mineral potential at the Tombstone South Project) both of which are located in Cochise County, Arizona and the Mesa Well Project (located in the Laramide Copper Porphyry Belt in Arizona). Intrepid has assembled an exceptional team with considerable experience with exploration, developing, and permitting new projects within North America. Intrepid is traded on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) under the symbol “INTR” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol “IMTCF”. For more information, visit www.intrepidmetals.com.

Notes

1 Composite intervals are calculated using length weighted averages based on a combination of lithological breaks and copper, gold, silver and zinc assay values according to a 0.10% CuEq (see below) cutoff and include a maximum of 10 meters of internal dilution. All intervals reported are down hole core lengths, and true thicknesses have yet to be determined. Mineral resource modeling is required before true thicknesses can be estimated. Analyzed Grade corresponds composite weighted (“composites”) averages of laboratory analyses. Metal Equivalent assumes estimated recovery factors including 85% recovery for copper, and 80% recovery for gold, silver and zinc for reported composite intervals. Metal prices used for the CuEq and AuEq calculations are in USD based on Ag $22.00/oz, Au $1900/oz, Cu $3.80/lb, Zn $1.15/lb The following equation was used to calculate copper equivalence: CuEq = Copper (%) (85% rec.) + (Gold (g/t) x 0.71)(80% rec.) + (Silver (g/t) x 0.0077)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.28)(80% rec.). The following equation was used to calculate gold equivalence: AuEq = Gold (gpt)(80% rec.) + (Copper (%) x 1.4085)(85% rec.) + (Silver (gpt) x 0.0108)(80% rec.) + (Zinc (%) x 0.4188)(80% rec.). Analyzed metal equivalent calculations are reported for illustrative purposes only. The metal chosen for reporting on an equivalent basis is the one that contributes the most dollar value after accounting for assumed recoveries.

2 Drill hole CC25_038 contained two intervals where samples could not be obtained due to loss of recovery during drilling. These intervals occur from 167.50-169.75m (2.25m) and 269.75-270.35m (0.60m). The interval 167.50-169.75 occurs internal to a mineralized core run and has been included in composite calculations but assigned zero assay values for copper, gold, silver and zinc for purposes of weighted average composite intercept calculations.

3 Drill hole CC25_039 contained two intervals where samples could not be obtained due to loss of recovery during drilling. These intervals occur from 121.00-121.6m (0.6m) and 175.10-177.1m (2.00m). These intervales occur internal to mineralized core runs and have been included in composite calculations but assigned zero assay values for copper, gold, silver and zinc for purposes of weighted average composite intercept calculations.

4 Information disclosed in this news release regarding the historic Bisbee Camp can be found on the Copper Queen Mine website, on the City of Bisbee website (www.bisbeeaz.gov/2174/Bisbee-History) and from Briggs, D.F., 2015, History of the Warren (Bisbee) Mining District, Arizona Geological Survey Contributed Report CR-15-b, 8 p.

5 Details regarding the sale of the Taylor Deposit can be found in South32 News Release dated October 8, 2018 (South32 completes acquisition of Arizona Mining).

