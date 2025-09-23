SHANGHAI, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tokyo born street-wear label 9090 has officially landed in mainland China market with the opening of its first Shanghai pop-up in this August. The launch is made possible through a new partnership between Yutori Group and China’s BranDNA.



Japanese Retro Street-wear Brand 9090 Launches in Mainland China Through Partnership Between Yutori and BranDNA

The partnership builds on Yutori’s growing international expansion and BranDNA’s experience introducing global labels to China, connecting Japanese street style with a new generation of Chinese trendsetters.

Drawing inspiration from 1990s youth culture, 9090 blends retro elements with modern aesthetics to create a distinctive line of trendy apparel. 9090’s unique designs and numerous collaborative have earned the brand a solid reputation and a loyal fan base in the Japanese market.

James Chen, CEO of BranDNA, stated, “Gen Z consumers in China have increasingly high demands for personalization, cultural depth, and fashion, showing strong interest in trend fashion apparel with high cost-effectiveness. This is precisely why we are introducing the 9090 brand to the mainland market.” He also noted, “The rebellious spirit unique to 1990s resonates strongly with young people in China who seek to express their individuality and independence. We believe that 9090 will set new trends in the Chinese trend fashion market.”

BranDNA and its predecessors have represented over 40 global brands in China. The current brands include 7 For All Mankind, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Ben Sherman, Hydrogen、Body Glove, Dakine, Porsche Design, Bric’s, and Borghese.

The Shanghai pop-up is located on Changle Road, across from Supreme, in one of the city’s best-known street-wear hubs. An opening event on August 22 gathered street-wear celebrity, local trend leaders and influencers to celebrate 9090’s arrival.

Looking ahead, Yutori and BranDNA plan to expand 9090’s presence in China through pop-ups, collaborations, and retail partnerships, making the brand more accessible to local fans.

About BranDNA

BranDNA supports international fashion and beauty brands entering China with end-to-end management across retail, wholesale, product development, marketing, HR, and back-office operations. With a strong network of licensees, distributors, landlords, and third-party partners, BranDNA offers a full-service platform for brands expanding into China and Southeast Asia.