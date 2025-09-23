KOORUI Unveils Falconry Series: “Lock on Clarity. Strike with Speed” Across 13 Gaming Monitors

From QHD 200Hz Fast IPS to Dual-Mode 4K160/1080p320, KOORUI’s Falconry Lineup Targets Every Gamer Tier with Factory-Backed Precision

Lock on Clarity. Strike with Speed.

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — KOORUI, the innovative monitor brand backed by leading display manufacturer HKC, proudly announces the global launch of its Falconry Series — a next-generation lineup of performance monitors engineered to elevate every gaming and content creation experience. With resolutions ranging from Full HD to 4K and refresh rates up to 320Hz, the Falconry Series delivers what modern users demand: crisp clarity, blazing speed, and seamless versatility — all at exceptional value.

Series Philosophy: Lock on Clarity. Strike with Speed.

From casual gamers to pro-level competitors, from video editors to home streamers, the Falconry Series adapts to every battlefield with premium specs and a competitive edge. Each model is designed with a clear purpose, precise tuning, and is built in KOORUI’s own factory — ensuring strict quality standards and rapid innovation cycles.

Key Model Highlights:

G2411P — Small footprint, big speed. 23.8″ IPS, FHD, 200Hz smooth gameplay for compact desks.

G2411X — 240Hz to win split seconds. 23.8″ VA, FHD, 240Hz high-refresh for FPS on compact setups.

G2711P — Bigger view, smoother moves. 27″ IPS, FHD, 200Hz balanced performance for everyday gaming.

G2711X — Fast IPS, faster plays. 27″ Fast IPS, FHD, 240Hz for competitive response and wide viewing.

G2421V — Pixel-dense precision. 23.8″ IPS, QHD, 180Hz sharp text and smooth play for small desks.

G2721P — Sharpen Up. Speed Up. 27″ IPS, QHD, 200Hz Fast IPS for your main battlestation.

G2722P — Perfect balance, perfect posture. 27″ IPS, QHD, 200Hz with ergonomic stand for long sessions.

34E60UC — Full Wrap. Full Speed. 34″ VA, WQHD, 180Hz, 1000R curve for immersive racing and multitasking.

G3441XC — Ultrawide, ultra-fast. 34″ VA, WQHD, 240Hz, 1500R curve for competitive ultrawide gaming.

G2511P — Tournament size, everyday speed. 24.5″ IPS, FHD, 200Hz for standard esports setups.

G2511E — 320Hz, blink and you win. 24.5″ IPS, FHD, 320Hz with ergonomic stand for pro-level FPS.

G2721E — 2K @ 320Hz, no compromise. 27″ FAST IPS, QHD, 320Hz for elite clarity and speed.

G2741L — One Monitor, Two Modes — 27″ FAST IPS, UHD 160Hz / FHD 320Hz dual-mode with ergonomic stand for creators by day, gamers by night.

Riding the Market Momentum

According to TrendForce, the global gaming monitor market surpassed 25 million units in 2024, with displays over 240Hz growing at the fastest rate. KOORUI’s Falconry Series directly targets this surge with factory-direct efficiency, offering premium display specifications at an accessible mid-range price.

The brand’s integrated supply chain—from panel R&D to product design and global distribution—ensures cost control and accelerated go-to-market capability unmatched by traditional retail brands.

Now Available

The Falconry Series is now available through major e-commerce platforms including Amazon, Walmart, with regional rollouts across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

About KOORUI

KOORUI is an innovative tech and lifestyle brand under HKC, a top manufacturer in China’s semiconductor display industry.

Leveraging its parent company’s extensive expertise in R&D, raw materials, design, and craftsmanship, KOORUI combines high-quality customer service, efficient supply chain management, and cost optimization to deliver exceptional products. This holistic approach has established KOORUI as a globally recognized brand in the consumer electronics industry. Known for their impressive refresh rates, superior graphic quality, and innovative designs, KOORUI monitors have gained the trust of gamers, designers, and office users alike. With a philosophy of Pragmatism, Integrity, Innovation, and Pursuit of Excellence, KOORUI is committed to delivering exceptional visual experiences with its advanced technology and user-oriented features.

With over 6 million units shipped annually and a robust global marketing network, KOORUI has established a strong presence across North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, and the Middle East.