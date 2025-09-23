DoubleMe, Korea’s leading XR startup, to showcase its Next-Gen XR technologies to the Japanese wellness market in Tokyo this Fall.

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — DoubleMe, a global pioneer in spatial computing and immersive technology, will visit the Autumn 2025 Tokyo XR Fair from October 8 – 10, 2025 to present their latest immersive technologies and share innovative mental health solutions with the Japanese market.



Korea’s XR Startup DoubleMe To Reveal Breakthrough AI Technology at Tokyo XR Fair

DoubleMe plans to serve Japanese locals with XR-based healing experiences compatible with Japan’s traditional Zen meditation culture, creating demand in wellness and digital therapy. Collaboration with local companies will support both B2B and B2C market entries, and local government wellness initiatives are also being explored.

“Over the past three years, we’ve proven that XR is more than just a technology; it’s a powerful medium for education, culture, and spatial innovation,” said DoubleMe CEO Heeyoung Kim. “Moving forward, we plan to actively expand into Japan’s mental health, education, and entertainment sectors.”

DoubleMe Utilizes Cutting-Edge Technology to Calm, Heal, and Immerse

DoubleMe holds 18 U.S. patents related to XR and 4 patents in South Korea. DoubleMe’s showcase in Tokyo is a perfect display of Korea’s top XR technology being implemented in mental health experiences, exhibitions, apps, and educational settings. Generative AI platforms ATLAS & MORPH are also major components of DoubleMe’s impressive portfolio, using user-generated spatial computing platform TwinWorld.

Future Vision

DoubleMe aims to raise awareness of XR meditation Dimension in the Japanese market during the Tokyo XR Fair to showcase its proprietary XR technology portfolio, including TwinWorld, ATLAS, and MORPH to strengthen its global XR leadership. As DoubleMe’s XR and AI technology converge to bring world-class content to Korea’s thriving industries, global markets are now ready to elevate their business strategy with XR content made by DoubleMe.

Contact:

hykim@doubleme.me (Japanese and Korean Support)

(Japanese and Korean Support) ruah.kim@doubleme.me (English and Korean Support)

Website:

www.doubleme.me

www.thecave.me

Event Details:

Dates: October 8 (Wed.) – 10 (Fri.), 2025

Venue: Makuhari Messe, Hall 4

Booth Number: 33 – 72

About DoubleMe

DoubleMe is a pioneering XR and AI startup from South Korea, developing spatial computing technologies that bridge the real and virtual worlds.